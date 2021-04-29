1 Reivers win streak snapped

NJCAA Division 1 No. 1 Iowa Western men’s soccer’s win streak ended at eight games on Thursday after a 1-1 draw against Marshalltown on the road.

The Rivers are now 8-0-1 and head coach Mike Brown hopes his team uses the game as an opportunity to grow.

“We’re young. We have a lot of growing to do,” he said. “I’ve been saying that all along. We’ll see. We have an opportunity to grow up here and recommit. That’s really how I feel about it.”

Despite not coming away with a win for the first time this season, Brown said his team fought hard and credited Marshalltown’s performance.

“Marshall town is a tough team,” Brown said. “It’s a tough conference. They’re probably a top-15 caliber team. Just being on the road, on the field, with the wind, all those are excuses external factors. We just didn’t get the job done.

“I’m fine with how we played. The guys battled they worked hard. We had our chances. We had one goal that was ruled offside in the last closing seconds of regulation and then we had another one in the closing seconds of overtime that hit the post. Just kind of one of those things.”