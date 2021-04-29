1 Reivers win streak snapped

NJCAA Division 1 No. 1 Iowa Western men’s soccer’s win streak ended at eight games on Thursday after a 1-1 draw against Marshalltown on the road.
The Rivers are now 8-0-1 and head coach Mike Brown hopes his team uses the game as an opportunity to grow.
“We’re young. We have a lot of growing to do,” he said. “I’ve been saying that all along. We’ll see. We have an opportunity to grow up here and recommit. That’s really how I feel about it.”
Despite not coming away with a win for the first time this season, Brown said his team fought hard and credited Marshalltown’s performance.
“Marshall town is a tough team,” Brown said. “It’s a tough conference. They’re probably a top-15 caliber team. Just being on the road, on the field, with the wind, all those are excuses external factors. We just didn’t get the job done.
“I’m fine with how we played. The guys battled they worked hard. We had our chances. We had one goal that was ruled offside in the last closing seconds of regulation and then we had another one in the closing seconds of overtime that hit the post. Just kind of one of those things.”
Iowa Western sophomore forward Vlad Jokic scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute giving the Reivers control.
The Reivers attempted to keep possession and managed to the rest of the first half.
However, Marshall town found an opportunity early in the second half to even things up.
“We were managing the game the best we could,” Brown said. “They’re really tricky on the ball so we were just trying to make sure they couldn’t go through us or go around us.
“In the second half, we were doing alright. They got one shot outside the box. It had the wind at its back and it was just a great goal. It was just one of those things.”
Marshalltown’s goal game in the 53rd minute. Neither team was able to score for the rest of the game.
Iowa Western goalkeeper redshirt-freshman Patrick Millard finished with two saves.
Iowa Western (8-0-1) 1 0 0 0 — 1
Marshalltown (5-3-2) 0 1 0 0 — 1