10 Titans pull away in sixth inning

"Those errors led to a few more and just some mental mistakes that we clearly want to not have in a game against a really good team. I think when we play them later in the season it will be a really good battle."

Lewis Central will play Atlantic again on July 2.

The Titans recorded two hits coming from eighth grader Mahri Manz and junior Kaydence Sweet. Manz got on base in both of her at bats, reaching on an error in his other appearance.

"We really tried moving people around and we just seemed to be pressing a little too hard at the plate," Cole said.

Lewis Central is in a tournament today at Woodward-Granger. They play Pleasantville at 2 p.m. and Woodward-Granger at 4 p.m. They'll play Ogden at 10 a.m. in the tournament tomorrow.

"I think we will come back from this," Cole said. "No team likes to lose, especially to lose like that on our home field. It's a bummer. The girls are bumming pretty hard. We're going to come back.

"We have three games this weekend up in Woodward-Granger and we're just going to have fun as a team and get back to the fun side of things and not putting so much pressure on ourselves. That's a huge reason tonight went the way it did. I believe in these girls and I think we're going to do great."