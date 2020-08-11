A unique season didn’t mean a lack of talent in the city. Here’s a look at the 2020 Daily Nonpareil All-City Softball team.

2020 All-City Softball Team

INF: Haley Bach, Lewis Central, Jr. (POY)

Bach is this year’s city player of the year after hitting .615 this season, good for fourth-best in the state. Read more about Bach above.

U: Maddie Howard, Lewis Central, Jr.

Howard hit .271 and was second on the Titans in RBIs with 18.

C: Taylor Elam, Lewis Central, Jr.

The junior catcher was a two-way threat, throwing out seven base stealers, hit for the second-best average on the Titans at .348 and had a team-high 22 RBIs.

C: Bella Dingus, St. Albert, Sr.