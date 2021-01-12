2020 All-City Volleyball Team

Listed below is this season’s Nonpareil All-City Volleyball team as voted on by city coaches.

All-City Volleyball team

Name, school, height, listed position, height

* Indicates unanimous selection

Player of the Year: Allie Petry, St. Albert, Sr., OH, 5-6*

The Iowa State volleyball walk-on commit led the Saintes in kills, and helped lead her team to the state tourney where the Saintes upset top-seeded Janesville before falling in the semifinals. Petry was also selected first-team Hawkeye 10, as well as being named a first-team all-state selection and Iowa Girls Coaches Association 1A All-State Player of the Year.

Madisyn Havermann, Lewis Central, Sr., OH, 5-11*

Havermann posted 227 kills, 202 digs and her 104 blocks, which was the second most in the state in Class 4A.

Kayla Schleifman, Abraham Lincoln, Sr., MH, 6-0*