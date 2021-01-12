2020 All-City Volleyball Team

Listed below is this season’s Nonpareil All-City Volleyball team as voted on by city coaches.
All-City Volleyball team
Name, school, height, listed position, height
* Indicates unanimous selection
Player of the Year: Allie Petry, St. Albert, Sr., OH, 5-6*
The Iowa State volleyball walk-on commit led the Saintes in kills, and helped lead her team to the state tourney where the Saintes upset top-seeded Janesville before falling in the semifinals. Petry was also selected first-team Hawkeye 10, as well as being named a first-team all-state selection and Iowa Girls Coaches Association 1A All-State Player of the Year.
Madisyn Havermann, Lewis Central, Sr., OH, 5-11*
Havermann posted 227 kills, 202 digs and her 104 blocks, which was the second most in the state in Class 4A.
Kayla Schleifman, Abraham Lincoln, Sr., MH, 6-0*
Schleifman finishes her prep volleyball career as the all-time leading career blocker with 322, and was a three-year starter in the middle for the Lynx. In 2020, she posted 209 kills with a .438 efficiency percentage, which was tops in all of Class 5A. She had 94 total blocks in 2020, third in Class 5A.
Baylie Girres. Abraham Lincoln, Jr., OH, 6-0*
Girres is a three-year starter who went from being a three-rotation middle the last two seasons to a six-rotation outside. This past season, Girres had 202kills, .301 efficiency, 262 digs and 44 blocks.
Karly Brown, Lewis Central, Jr., S, 5-6
Brown worked in LC’s 6-2 offense, setting in three rotations to put up 363 assists last season.
Lauren Williams, St. Albert, Jr., RS, 5-9
Williams finished second in kills for the Saintes and was a second-team H-10 selection and third-team IGCA all-state selection.
Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln, Fr., S, 5-9
The freshman phenom posted 503 assists, 88kills, .335 efficiency, 36 blocks, 162digs and 31aces.
Ashlynne Havermann, Lewis Central, Fr., OH
The freshman posted 50 kills in over 10 games last season.
Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central, So., RS, 5-10
Bergman had 60 Blocks (19th in the state in Class 4A), along with 128 kills.
Honorable mention