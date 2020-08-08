2020 Daily Nonpareil All-City Baseball Team

Despite a shortened season and playing through a pandemic, Council Bluffs once again had some very talented high school baseball players this season. Here’s a look at some of the best to do it this year.

2020 All-City Baseball Team

SS/P: Cy Patterson, St. Albert, Jr. (POY)

Patterson was top 5 in the state in multiple categories, and you can read more about his exploits above.

1B: Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert, Jr.

Sherril was one of many big bats for the Falcons, hitting a robust .449 and was second on the team in RBIs with 34, and had two homers.

SS/P: Ryan Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson, Sr.

Led T.J. in stolen bases with 17 and batting average at .371, walks with 19 and runs scored, also 19.

U: Grant Merk, Thomas Jefferson, Sr.

Hit for the second best average for T.J. at .355 and tied for first in doubles, while having the teams’ lone triple of the season.

C/P: Nathan Newton, Thomas Jefferson, Sr.