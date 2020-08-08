2020 Daily Nonpareil All-City Baseball Team

Despite a shortened season and playing through a pandemic, Council Bluffs once again had some very talented high school baseball players this season. Here’s a look at some of the best to do it this year.
2020 All-City Baseball Team
SS/P: Cy Patterson, St. Albert, Jr. (POY)
Patterson was top 5 in the state in multiple categories, and you can read more about his exploits above.
1B: Isaac Sherrill, St. Albert, Jr.
Sherril was one of many big bats for the Falcons, hitting a robust .449 and was second on the team in RBIs with 34, and had two homers.
SS/P: Ryan Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson, Sr.
Led T.J. in stolen bases with 17 and batting average at .371, walks with 19 and runs scored, also 19.
U: Grant Merk, Thomas Jefferson, Sr.
Hit for the second best average for T.J. at .355 and tied for first in doubles, while having the teams’ lone triple of the season.
C/P: Nathan Newton, Thomas Jefferson, Sr.
Senior catcher committed no errors, hit .302 and was third on the team in RBIs with 11.
U: Ben Fichter, Abraham Lincoln, Sr.
Fichter was second on the team with a .361 batting average and tied for first in on-base percentage at .506. He also led the Lynx in stolen bases, going a near-perfect 21-of-22.
OF: Andrew Christensen, Abraham Lincoln, Sr.
Led A.L. with a .406 batting average and tied for first with a .506 on-base percentage. Also led in doubles (7), RBIs (26) and tied for first with 14 walks.
CF/P: Lance Wright, St. Albert, Sr.
Wright was a do-it-all Swiss army knife, hitting .564 with 28 RBIs and a team-high four home runs. On the mound, Wright was 4-0 in five starts with a 1.24 ERA.
P/OF: Eric Matthai, St. Albert, Jr.
Matthai was 3-1 as a pitcher with a 2.16 ERA, hit .383 and led the team with 22 walks.
OF: Jonah Pomrenke, Lewis Central, Jr.
Led the Titans in batting average (.455), walks (16), on-base percentage (.636) and tied for first with 16 RBIs.
OF: Bryson Sharon, Lewis Central, Sr.
Second on the team in batting average at .404 and tied for second with 14 RBIs.
P/OF: Jeff Miller, St. Albert, Jr.
Miller was a workhorse for the Falcons on the mound, going 5-1 in eight starts to the tune of a 2.25 ERA, and struck out 56 batters, more than double the amount of the second most for St. Albert.
P: Easton Dermody, Lewis Central, Sr.
The senior went 4-2 in six starts with a 1.95 ERA and impressive 60 strikeouts and only seven free passes on the season. Offensively, Dermody led L.C. with 16 RBIs and hit .298.
P: Robert Wood, Thomas Jefferson, So.
Wood was T.J.’s go-to pitcher, going 3-2 in seven starts with a 2.22 ERA and a team-high 32 strikeouts.
Honorable mention
Abraham Lincoln: Kaden Baxter, Austin Wickman, Zane Olsen.
Lewis Central: Colbey Roth, Jordan Wardlow, Nolan Miller.
St. Albert: Brett Klusman, Luke Hubbard.
Thomas Jefferson: Tucker Rowe, Jared Thompson.
This list was compiled by a combination of feedback and input from Nonpareil Sports Editor Pat Donohue, Nonpareil Sports Reporter Derek Noehren and city baseball coaches.
