30 years after playing in CWS, O'Connor returns home to coach again

Virginia baseball head coach and Council Bluffs native Brian O'Connor commemorated a special event Friday night in Omaha, two days before his team will play its first game in the 2021 College World Series.
Thirty years ago, O'Connor played in the CWS for Creighton, the only Bluejays team to qualify for the tournament. Creighton won two games in the tournament, defeating Clemson 7-2 and Long Beach State 13-4.
O'Connor had dinner with his former teammates and coaches to celebrate the 30-year reunion of the accomplishment.
"That in itself was such a rarity," he said. "It's the only time Creighton University has ever made the College World Series. To have that accomplishment in this event, me and my teammates were able to bring a team back here, the hometown team. To play a College World Series was an incredible memory. What that group was able to do was so incredibly special."
A St. Albert alum, a return to the College World Series is a return home for him and his wife.
"This is my home," O'Connor said. "This is where I grew up. It's where my wife grew up. Both of us being from Council Bluffs and going to St. Albert. As a youngster, going to College World Series games every year. To bring a team back here, every time it's a dream come true.
"I know the significance and the importance of the College World Series to this community and the importance of it for so many years. To be back here is unique and special for me."
On top of being a native to the area, O'Connor has his fair share of experience coaching teams at the College World Series.
He made his first trip as a coach in 2009, in his sixth year as head coach of the Cavaliers. He returned in 2011 for the first tournament held at TD Ameritrade Park.
Virginia finished runner-up in the 2014 tournament before winning the national championship in 2015, the last time it made an appearance in Omaha.
"The last time we were on that field we won it all," O'Connor said. "We're excited."
O'Connor knows his team will have an uphill battle if it hopes to repeat the success its last trip.
At one point the team would have been a considerable longshot to make the NCAA tournament, let along the College World Series, after starting conference play with a 4-12 record.
"Our journey was different than the previous trips that we've made here," O'Connor said. "That's the exciting thing about this. Every team's journey is different and this one might be the most different.
"Halfway through the season, we were kind of dead in the water. ... It was looking pretty bleak. What our guys did over the last two months and the regular season was remarkable in itself."
Virginia finished ACC play with an 18-18 conference record. The Cavaliers currently sit with a 35-25 record.
The improvement during the regular season wasn't the only time Virginia had to dig itself out of a difficult situation.
The Cavaliers started the postseason in the Columbia regional, where they lost to the host, South Carolina, in the opening game. Virginia defeated Jacksonville the next day in an elimination game.
Virginia then earned its first upset of the postseason, beating South Carolina in a rematch 3-2. The Cavaliers then defeated No. 15 Old Dominion twice in three days to earn a spot in the super regional against Dallas Baptist.
O'Connor's team looked to be in trouble again after losing game one to Dallas Baptist, but bounced back with two-straight wins to clinch a spot in Omaha.
In total, Virginia faced six elimination games in the regional and super regional.
O'Connor hopes that his ties to the city as well as his team's grit make them a fan-favorite among locals that attend the games.
"We're certainly the biggest underdog in the field," O'Connor said. "We weren't a national seed. We were the No. 3 seed in a four-team regional. By far we're the underdog in this thing. ... It's a tough group that I think a lot of people would think has overachieved.
"We're clearly not the favorite to even be here, but also to advance through here."
Virginia will play its first game at 2 p.m. on Sunday against Tennessee, which can be seen on ESPN2.
If they win, they'll play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, which will be viewable on ESPN2. A loss will put them in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, which will be shown on ESPNU.
"It's certainly very exciting," O'Connor said. "Every season that you start off, from recruiting into every season, your goal for your team is to get to Omaha. Now that's not the end goal, but that's where it starts.
"In order to win a national championship, you have to get here. Anytime you can bring a team to Omaha you're fired up because we all know how hard it is to get here and how many great teams make it."