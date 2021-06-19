30 years after playing in CWS, O'Connor returns home to coach again

Virginia baseball head coach and Council Bluffs native Brian O'Connor commemorated a special event Friday night in Omaha, two days before his team will play its first game in the 2021 College World Series.

Thirty years ago, O'Connor played in the CWS for Creighton, the only Bluejays team to qualify for the tournament. Creighton won two games in the tournament, defeating Clemson 7-2 and Long Beach State 13-4.

O'Connor had dinner with his former teammates and coaches to celebrate the 30-year reunion of the accomplishment.

"That in itself was such a rarity," he said. "It's the only time Creighton University has ever made the College World Series. To have that accomplishment in this event, me and my teammates were able to bring a team back here, the hometown team. To play a College World Series was an incredible memory. What that group was able to do was so incredibly special."

A St. Albert alum, a return to the College World Series is a return home for him and his wife.

"This is my home," O'Connor said. "This is where I grew up. It's where my wife grew up. Both of us being from Council Bluffs and going to St. Albert. As a youngster, going to College World Series games every year. To bring a team back here, every time it's a dream come true.