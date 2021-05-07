A family affair in Glenwood

The April 22 Council Bluffs Girls Track Invitational proved to be equal parts fulfilling and historical for Glenwood.
The Rams took top honors in the seven-team invite with 158 team points, but one event in particular with a family flavor stood out for Glenwood.
The Rams won the 1600-meter relay using a quartet from the same family. Sisters Emma, Abby and Lauren Hughes and cousin Kate Hughes crossed with a winning time of 4 minutes, 21.43 seconds, a season best.
To have siblings and or family members compete on the same team, especially in track, isn’t atypical. But to have three siblings – Emma, a senior; Abby, a junior and Lauren, a freshman – along with Kate, who is a sophomore, doesn’t happen often.
“A coach’s dream is an athlete who works hard and has talent, and that’s exactly how I would describe those girls,” Glenwood girls track coach Katie Larsen said. “Obviously, they’re pretty talented to begin with, but they are so good about taking coaching. They want to learn about race strategy. They keep up on quikstats. When you start off with such a great base like they have, we’re able to build off of that. Just being coachable and having that talent is special.”
That talent is used in a multitude of events.
Emma competes in the 1,500, 3,000, 400 and 800. Abby does the 400, 400 hurdles, the 800 relay, 800 medley relay and 400 shuttle hurdle relay. Lauren specializes in the 1,500, 3,000, 1600 relay and 3200 relay, and Kate competes in the 400 hurdles, 1,600 medley relay, shuttle hurdle relay and sprint medley relay.
The eldest Hughes, Emma has made a name for herself across a multitude of sports in her time as a Glenwood athlete. In addition to track, she has competed in swimming, cross country and basketball. She’s enjoyed a decorated career as a prep athlete, and she admits competing with her sisters and cousin in a relay is among her favorite memories over that time.
“It was really cool,” she said. “At the beginning of the season, Kate wasn’t sure if she should go out for tennis or track. Me, Abby and Lauren did a lot of convincing and got her out.
“All season, I think it was at the first practice, we went up to Coach Larsen and were like ‘One time throughout the season, we need to do an all-Hughes relay.’ She let us do it, and it was a lot of fun. Lauren started it out with a great lead, and having Abby as an anchor has been really strong.”
Making the Hughes’ 2021 performance even more impressive is the lack of overall prep running experience many of them have due to the cancellation of sports last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Emma last competed on Glenwood’s 2019 Class 3-A state championship team as a sophomore. Abby was a freshman that year, and Lauren and Kate had yet to compete at the prep level.
“We lost a lot of seniors,” Abby said. “Now I’m an upperclassmen along with my great teammates. We all work together.”
Now back in action with spring sports in full swing, Abby is taking full advantage with an impressive season. As of Thursday, she was fifth in Class 3-A in the 400 hurdles (1:07.17). She has high goals in the event.
“I would like to place at state in the 400 hurdles this year, and I want to have fun with it,” she said.
Emma is also turning heads with her events. She is currently sixth in 3-A in the 1,500 (4:56.11) and seventh in the 3,000 (10:55.70).
Lauren has had some great role models in her sisters. She shares many of the same events as Emma, and she’ll take any advice she can get to improve her technique and times.
“She’s always helping me to know what pace I should run,” Lauren said. “She’s always giving me pointers before my races. We run a lot of the same events, and she’s always there for me. She just helps me stay prepared and calm.”
She’s had a blast debuting on the prep track with her family by her side.
“It’s so fun; they’re so helpful with everything I do,” Lauren said. “It makes me feel less pressured. They help me through all my training, and they’re always there cheering me on. It’s just awesome.”
Larsen is happy to see not only the Hughes family but also the rest of the team thrive on the oval. She and the Rams count every practice and every meet as a blessing after the events of last year. It’s not just about low times and qualifying for state events; it’s about enjoying competition among teammates.
“We’re just happy to be back on the track,” Larsen said. “I think not having a season last year kind of made this year more exciting than ever. It’s refreshing to get to compete again. We’re able to kind of start new this year. We’ve had lot of success in the past, but we’ve started fresh.
“We’ve got girls with no high school running (experience) that have stepped up. We’ve brought with us our culture and climate, which is very positive and team oriented. We’ve made it a goal to do the best we can and score when we can. We’re looking forward to potentially working toward that conference championship.”