A family affair in Glenwood

Now back in action with spring sports in full swing, Abby is taking full advantage with an impressive season. As of Thursday, she was fifth in Class 3-A in the 400 hurdles (1:07.17). She has high goals in the event.

“I would like to place at state in the 400 hurdles this year, and I want to have fun with it,” she said.

Emma is also turning heads with her events. She is currently sixth in 3-A in the 1,500 (4:56.11) and seventh in the 3,000 (10:55.70).

Lauren has had some great role models in her sisters. She shares many of the same events as Emma, and she’ll take any advice she can get to improve her technique and times.

“She’s always helping me to know what pace I should run,” Lauren said. “She’s always giving me pointers before my races. We run a lot of the same events, and she’s always there for me. She just helps me stay prepared and calm.”

She’s had a blast debuting on the prep track with her family by her side.

“It’s so fun; they’re so helpful with everything I do,” Lauren said. “It makes me feel less pressured. They help me through all my training, and they’re always there cheering me on. It’s just awesome.”