A glance a the 2020-21 city boys basketball teams

A brief look at the 2020-21 city boys basketball teams. We’ll look at area teams in Friday’s Nonpareil.
Abraham Lincoln Lynx
Coach: Jason Isaacson
Last year: 21-2 (lost in Substate championship game)
The Word: The Lynx fell just one game short of a trip to Des Moines last year as Dowling Catholic put an end to what was a spectacular season for the Lynx. AL’s only other loss was to Nebraksa’s defending class A champion Bellevue West.
This year, the Lynx’s top two leading scorers in Christain Tidiane (7.1 ppg) and Josh Dix who averaged over 17 points per contest last year return to the fold. Those two also led the Lynx in rebounds last year.
Fellow senior, 6-foot-6 Noah Sandbothe has already been impactful through three games, scoring the second most points (behind Dix) and tied for first in rebounds with Dix.
However, the Lynx will still have some spots to fill that some key seniors such as, but not limited to Matt Evans,and Kaden Baxter left behind, as those two each contributed about seven points per contest.
Lewis Central Titans
Coach: Dan Miller
Last year: 14-9 (lost in substate semifinal)
The Word: Expect to see a lot of newer faces on this year’s squad as LC’s top three scorers from last season have graduated, but coach Miller always has athletes to work with and should have the same again to produce another competitive team.
Simply put, while the Titans have holes to fill, LC always has athletes and should find enough to be competitive once again in the tenacious Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets
Coach: Nate Kreifels
Last year: 5-17 (lost to Lewis Central in substrate quarterfinal)
The Word: The bad news, TJ graduated a superb athlete in Quran Owens who averaged an impressive 19.3 points per game and he also led the team in rebounding, steals, and blocks. Needless to say that leaves a big role to fill which will likely not be easy.
The good news is the Yellow Jackets do return their top 3-point shooters and their second and third leading scorer from last season, which should help fill the void Owens left behind as the Yellow Jackets will look to improve from their five-win mark from last season.
St. Albert Falcons
Coach: Larry Petersen
Last year: 10-15 overall (lost to Remsen, St. Mary’s in sub-state final)
The Word: The Hawkeye Ten may not be easy to a smaller school like St. Albert, but time and time again they do prove that it helps prepare them for postseason runs and strong finishes. As the Falcons road to “The Well” fell just one game shy. The Falcons will have to replace eight seniors, including guys like Ryan Hughes and Lance Wright who played the bigger key roles in the Falcons scoring and other areas.
On the other hand St. Albert returns last year’s leading scorer Sam Rallis, who also led the team by averaging eight rebounds and four steals. That and the Falcons should have another solid senior class to lead this team as guys like Connor Cerry (7.7 ppg) and Greg Fagan will be there with Rallis and others to lead the way.
