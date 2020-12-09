A glance a the 2020-21 city boys basketball teams

Last year: 14-9 (lost in substate semifinal)

The Word: Expect to see a lot of newer faces on this year’s squad as LC’s top three scorers from last season have graduated, but coach Miller always has athletes to work with and should have the same again to produce another competitive team.

Simply put, while the Titans have holes to fill, LC always has athletes and should find enough to be competitive once again in the tenacious Hawkeye Ten Conference.

Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets

Coach: Nate Kreifels

Last year: 5-17 (lost to Lewis Central in substrate quarterfinal)

The Word: The bad news, TJ graduated a superb athlete in Quran Owens who averaged an impressive 19.3 points per game and he also led the team in rebounding, steals, and blocks. Needless to say that leaves a big role to fill which will likely not be easy.

The good news is the Yellow Jackets do return their top 3-point shooters and their second and third leading scorer from last season, which should help fill the void Owens left behind as the Yellow Jackets will look to improve from their five-win mark from last season.