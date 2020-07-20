A.L. cruises past D.M. North, now 1 win from state

Patience at the plate keyed Abraham Lincoln’s 15-0 victory in four innings Monday over Des Moines North at St. Albert High School in the Class 4-A Substate 8 semifinal.

The Lynx drew eight walks and had six hit batters, leading to plenty of baserunners and scoring opportunities. They plated five runs in the first, then blew the game open with a 10-run third inning.

And they did it all with only two hits in the game.

“We were patient today,” A.L. coach Brett Elam said. “We made them throw strikes, and they didn’t throw strikes, so we took advantage of the walks.”

Ben Fichter picked up the win for the Lynx, scattering three hits on the mound.

Last Friday against Lewis Central, the Lynx were down to their final three outs, facing a three-run deficit.

In the five innings they’ve played since, they’ve outscored the opposition 21-0, and now they’re just one win from qualifying for the 4-A state tournament. They’ll get that chance Wednesday at No. 2 Ankeny.