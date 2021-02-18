A.L. defeats city rival T.J. 58-39 in regional quarterfinal on Wednesday

The Lady Lynx took the next step in the postseason with a 58-39 victory over rival Thomas Jefferson in a Class 5A – Region 2 Quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday in Council Bluffs.

Junior Baylie Girres and senior Jillian Shanks carried the bulk of the offensive load for the Lynx, scoring 21 and 19 points, respectively. Lilly Thompson scored a team-high 13 points to lead T.J., while Lexi Smith added nine.

Already up 19-12 after one quarter, A.L. created major separation in the second by outscoring the Yellow Jackets 17-3 to take a 36-15 lead at halftime.

T.J. continued battling, and outscored A.L. 24-22 in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

“We started the game really strong,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “We shared the ball and got it to the girls with the hot hand. T.J. played with a lot of heart, and fought to the end. (T.J.) coach (Devin) Schoening and his staff had his team ready to play.”

Wednesday’s win completed a three-game season sweep of T.J. by A.L., and the second straight win against the Yellow Jackets in as many games. The Lynx won the first matchup 60-21 on Dec. 11, 2020, followed by a 58-26 win on Saturday.