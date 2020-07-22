A.L. falls to Ankeny in regional final

ANKENY – Abraham Lincoln’s postseason run ended Wednesday as Ankeny punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 5-0 victory in the Class 4-A – Substate 8 title game.

After wins over Lewis Central and Des Moines North, A.L. was looking for one more win to go to state for the first time since 1980.

Iowa football 2021 wide receiver commit Brody Brecht earned the win on the mound for Ankeny, which advances to the state tournament for the second consecutive year and 14th time in program history.

Ankeny plated three in the first inning and a run apiece in the second and fourth and kept A.L. off the board despite threats to score.

This year’s 4-A 8 substate tourney had a different look after what would have been the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, Dowling Catholic and Thomas Jefferson both had their seasons end prematurely due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The official state pairings had not yet been posted by press time, but will be released by the IHSAA. The 4-A quarterfinals are scheduled to begin on Wednesday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Abraham Lincoln (9-14) 000 000—0

Ankeny (19-8) 310 10X—5

W: Brody Brecht L: Austin Wickman

