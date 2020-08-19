A.L. finishes 2nd at Sioux City triangular

SIOUX CITY – Abraham Lincoln got its golf season underway Tuesday, finishing second in a triangular at Sun Valley Golf Club.
Sioux City North rolled to victory, firing a team score of 276, followed by A.L. (359) and Sioux City West (396).
Sioux City North’s A.J. Johnson shot a 64 to win individually and edge teammate Blake Mass, who finished runner-up with a 65. Johnson shot identical rounds of 32, despite Sun Valley’s course being comprised a Par-27 Par-3 course for nine holes and a Par 39 on the other nine.
Blake Higgins had the low round for A.L., firing an 81, while teammate Zach Canon recorded an 85.
Team scores
Sioux City North 276, Abraham Lincoln 359, Sioux City West 396.
Individual Top 3
A.J. Johnson, SCN, 64. Blake Mass, SCN, 65. Grant McGrory, SCN, 73.
A.L. scores
Blake Higgins 81, Zach Canon 85, Brody Klopp 94, J. Vander-Velde 99, Steven Stangl 103.
