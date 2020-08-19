You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A.L. finishes 2nd at Sioux City triangular
0 comments
Prep Golf

A.L. finishes 2nd at Sioux City triangular

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

SIOUX CITY – Abraham Lincoln got its golf season underway Tuesday, finishing second in a triangular at Sun Valley Golf Club.

Sioux City North rolled to victory, firing a team score of 276, followed by A.L. (359) and Sioux City West (396).

Sioux City North’s A.J. Johnson shot a 64 to win individually and edge teammate Blake Mass, who finished runner-up with a 65. Johnson shot identical rounds of 32, despite Sun Valley’s course being comprised a Par-27 Par-3 course for nine holes and a Par 39 on the other nine.

Blake Higgins had the low round for A.L., firing an 81, while teammate Zach Canon recorded an 85.

Team scores

Sioux City North 276, Abraham Lincoln 359, Sioux City West 396.

Individual Top 3

A.J. Johnson, SCN, 64. Blake Mass, SCN, 65. Grant McGrory, SCN, 73.

A.L. scores

Blake Higgins 81, Zach Canon 85, Brody Klopp 94, J. Vander-Velde 99, Steven Stangl 103.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert