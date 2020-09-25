A.L. runs past Sioux City North

For the second straight week, Abraham Lincoln posted a victory in dominant fashion.
Friday, playing their first home game nearly a month, the Lynx were impressive on both sides of the ball in a 43-6 triumph over Sioux City North at Wickersham Stadium. The win comes eight days after a convincing 44-7 win over Sioux City West.
A.L. forced five North turnovers in the contest, including three first-quarter fumbles. The Lynx raced out to a 40-0 lead and never looked back en route to their second consecutive win to improve to 4-1 on the season.
A.L. senior quarterback Lennx Brown finished with four touchdown runs and added a 30-yard scoring strike to Greg Chinowth. He also had an interception on defense.
TJ Hayes added a 79-yard touchdown run as the winners enjoyed a running clock for much of the second half.
“We got a few turnovers, and I do think it was an all-around performance,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “Lennx had some yards. TJ probably had about 150 tonight. We caught a few balls, and our receivers made plays.
“There are always some things to fix, but as a team effort, I thought it was really well done tonight.
Wolfe came away impressed with how Brown handled himself Friday.
“His decision-making was better tonight,” Wolfe said. “He was throwing the deep ball a little bit better tonight. We’ve been working on that, and I think we saw some improvement tonight. We also saw some guys go make plays for him, too. He put the ball out for them and they got it and sometimes made him look good, too. It was a team effort.”
The Lynx will look to make it three wins in a row Friday when they face city rival Thomas Jefferson back at Wickersham Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re going to find some things from the (North) game that we’ve got to get better at yet,” Wolfe said. “That’s going to be our focus. We want to get to 5-1. We’re going to talk about the things we need to do to make sure we can get to that point.”
Sioux City North (2-3) 0 0 0 6 – 6
Abraham Lincoln (4-1) 21 13 6 3 – 43
AL: Lennx Brown 1 run (Connor Oliver kick)
AL: Brown 55 run (Brown run)
AL: Brown 3 run (kick failed)
AL: Brown 4 run (kick failed)
AL: Greg Chonowth 30 pass from Lennx Brown (Oliver kick)
AL: TJ Hayes 79 run (kick failed)
SCN: Dante Hansen 65 run (kick failed)
AL: FG Oliver 28
