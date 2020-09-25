A.L. runs past Sioux City North

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second straight week, Abraham Lincoln posted a victory in dominant fashion.

Friday, playing their first home game nearly a month, the Lynx were impressive on both sides of the ball in a 43-6 triumph over Sioux City North at Wickersham Stadium. The win comes eight days after a convincing 44-7 win over Sioux City West.

A.L. forced five North turnovers in the contest, including three first-quarter fumbles. The Lynx raced out to a 40-0 lead and never looked back en route to their second consecutive win to improve to 4-1 on the season.

A.L. senior quarterback Lennx Brown finished with four touchdown runs and added a 30-yard scoring strike to Greg Chinowth. He also had an interception on defense.

TJ Hayes added a 79-yard touchdown run as the winners enjoyed a running clock for much of the second half.

“We got a few turnovers, and I do think it was an all-around performance,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “Lennx had some yards. TJ probably had about 150 tonight. We caught a few balls, and our receivers made plays.

“There are always some things to fix, but as a team effort, I thought it was really well done tonight.

Wolfe came away impressed with how Brown handled himself Friday.