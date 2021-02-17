A.L.'s Olsen, T.J.'s Chavarra finish 1-2 as district tourney

Le MARS – Host Le Mars won Wednesday’s district bowling tournament as a team, while Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
Individually, A.L. sophomore Bennett Olsen won with a total score of 425, while T.J. senior Josh Chavarra finished second and another Lynx sophomore, Eric McCoy, was third.
Team scores
1, Le Mars, 3,046; 2, Abraham Lincoln, 3,000; 3, Thomas Jefferson, 2,794; 4, Lewis Central, 2,688; 5, Sioux City West, 2,644; 6, West Sioux, Hawarden-Moc-FV, Akron-Westfield, 2,213.
Individual top 10
1, Bennett Olsen, AL, 425; 2, Josh Chavarra, TJ, 420; 3, Eric McCoy, AL, 418; 4, Brody Vanderloo, Le Mars, 417; 5, Isaac Thompson, Le Mars, 416; 6, Lucas McDaniel, LC, 406; 7, Sam Shanno, TJ, 404; 8, Matt Pauling, SCW, 399; 9, Michael Swancutt, WHA, 396; 10, Zach Dempster, Le Mars, 395.