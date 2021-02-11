 Skip to main content
A.L. splits bowling dual with Sioux City East
A.L. splits bowling dual with Sioux City East

Bowling graphic
Metro Creative Connection

Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East split a boys/girls bowling dual on Thursday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

In the girls matchup, Sioux City East won by six pins, 1,938 to1,932, while the A.L. boys were victorious by a score of 2,905 to 2,517.

Boys team results

1, Abraham Lincoln, 2,905; 2, Sioux City East, 2,517.

Boys individual results (total score)

AL: Liam Reardon 259; Akil Smith 309; Eric McCoy 338; Rocky Rubink 455; Bennett Olsen 431; Carter James 419.

SCE: Brenden Lewis 400; Cale Pittenger 295; Chance Mohrhauser 367; Caleb Martin 322; Nate O 308; Josiah Thompson 373.

Girls team results

1, Sioux City East, 1,938; 2, Abraham Lincoln, 1,932.

Girls individual results (total score)

AL: Annalese Ramirez 202; Tatum Mark 192; Gabriella Peterson 233; Abigail Rodriguez 279; McKenna Rethmeier 273; Jennica Soar 288.

SCE: Emily Licht 215; Haley Kaiser 238; Natalie Cloud 305; Keyanna Vanderveen 287; Dylan Freeman 255; Maddie Nolen 305.

