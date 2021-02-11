A.L. splits bowling dual with Sioux City East

Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East split a boys/girls bowling dual on Thursday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
In the girls matchup, Sioux City East won by six pins, 1,938 to1,932, while the A.L. boys were victorious by a score of 2,905 to 2,517.
Boys team results
1, Abraham Lincoln, 2,905; 2, Sioux City East, 2,517.
Boys individual results (total score)
AL: Liam Reardon 259; Akil Smith 309; Eric McCoy 338; Rocky Rubink 455; Bennett Olsen 431; Carter James 419.
SCE: Brenden Lewis 400; Cale Pittenger 295; Chance Mohrhauser 367; Caleb Martin 322; Nate O 308; Josiah Thompson 373.
Girls team results
1, Sioux City East, 1,938; 2, Abraham Lincoln, 1,932.
Girls individual results (total score)
AL: Annalese Ramirez 202; Tatum Mark 192; Gabriella Peterson 233; Abigail Rodriguez 279; McKenna Rethmeier 273; Jennica Soar 288.
SCE: Emily Licht 215; Haley Kaiser 238; Natalie Cloud 305; Keyanna Vanderveen 287; Dylan Freeman 255; Maddie Nolen 305.