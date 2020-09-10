A.L. sweeps T.J. is in all-Bluffs conference matchup

Day by day, the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team continues to figure it out.
Following a five-game losing streak to begin the season, the Class 5-A No. 15 Lynx have now won two in a row to improve to 2-5 on the year following their 25-19, 25-17, 25-7 victory Thursday at Thomas Jefferson.
Confidence and patience have been key factors in the recent favorable results. If the opposition strings together a small run, the Lynx stay determined instead of lingering on their opponent’s success.
That was evident Thursday. T.J. closed in on A.L. leads in both the first and second sets, but the Lynx never got down on themselves. They then dominated the final set, jumping out to a 14-1 lead.
“In the last two matches we haven’t given up the fight,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. “We just concentrate on one (point) at a time. We haven’t given up those big runs. This team is still learning how to play together and who’s going to do what. We’re starting to see some people emerge.”
The Lynx received contributions from all over the roster. Jillian Shanks and Kayla Schleifman led with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Shanks also chipped in with 10 digs. Molly Romano had 25 assists, and Savannah Maisel was a perfect 14-of-14 serving with five aces. Darrington also commended the play of Zoe Lutz, Baylie Girres and Emma O’Neal.
“I was glad to see the girls continue to elevate themselves and play better and better ball to get the sweep tonight,” Darrington said.
T.J. coach Darion White was proud of his team’s effort, especially with some players playing out of position with the absence of regulars Jazlynn Sanders and Maggie Gundersen. Aaliyah Neve led the Yellow Jackets Thursday in kills.
But if T.J. is to turn these efforts into victories moving forward, a quicker start is necessary.
“Against a good team like that, we can’t come out slow like that and dig a hole,” White said. “We got into a four-to-six-point deficit in set one and two and had to claw our way back. You look at the final scores in those sets, and those could be the difference.”
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday in Sioux City. The Lynx will play at Sioux City East and the Yellow Jackets at Sioux City Heelan.
Abraham Lincoln (2-5) 25 25 25
Thomas Jefferson (1-6) 19 17 7
