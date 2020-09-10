A.L. sweeps T.J. is in all-Bluffs conference matchup

Day by day, the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team continues to figure it out.

Following a five-game losing streak to begin the season, the Class 5-A No. 15 Lynx have now won two in a row to improve to 2-5 on the year following their 25-19, 25-17, 25-7 victory Thursday at Thomas Jefferson.

Confidence and patience have been key factors in the recent favorable results. If the opposition strings together a small run, the Lynx stay determined instead of lingering on their opponent’s success.

That was evident Thursday. T.J. closed in on A.L. leads in both the first and second sets, but the Lynx never got down on themselves. They then dominated the final set, jumping out to a 14-1 lead.

“In the last two matches we haven’t given up the fight,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. “We just concentrate on one (point) at a time. We haven’t given up those big runs. This team is still learning how to play together and who’s going to do what. We’re starting to see some people emerge.”