A.L. tops T.J. in golf dual

Abraham Lincoln’s Blake Higgins chips onto the 12th green during the A.L./T.J. golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday.
Abraham Lincoln’s Zach Canon chips the ball over the water on hole 13 during the A.L./T.J. golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jacob Lesley tees off on the 13th hole during the A.L./T.J. golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jace Mundt hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the A.L./T.J. golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Steven Stangl tees off on the 13th hole during the A.L./T.J. golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Zach Canon chips the ball onto the 11th green.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jacob Lesley hits a chip shot on the 10th hole during the A.L./T.J. golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jacob Lesley, left, and Jace Mundt, right, watch as Abraham Lincoln’s Brody Klopp, center, hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the A.L./T.J. golf dual at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Jacob Lesley tees off on the 10th hole.
Abraham Lincoln defeated Thomas Jefferson 228-269 in a golf dual on Wednesday on the back-nine at Dodge Riverside Golf Club.
Individually, A.L.’s Blake Higgins shot a dual-best 56, while T.J.’s Jace Mundt shot a team-best 59.
Team scores: A.L. 228, T.J. 269.
Blake Higgins 56, Steven Stangl 57, Jaymeson Vander Velde 57, Zach Canon 58, Mason Dizona 61, Brody Klopp 67, Kent Hyde 68.
Jace Mundt 59, Jacob Lesley 69, Austin Nielsen 70, Brandon Crowder 71, Brady Jorgensen 83.
