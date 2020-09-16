 Skip to main content
A.L. tops T.J. in golf dual
Abraham Lincoln defeated Thomas Jefferson 228-269 in a golf dual on Wednesday on the back-nine at Dodge Riverside Golf Club.

Individually, A.L.’s Blake Higgins shot a dual-best 56, while T.J.’s Jace Mundt shot a team-best 59.

Team scores: A.L. 228, T.J. 269.

A.L. individual

Blake Higgins 56, Steven Stangl 57, Jaymeson Vander Velde 57, Zach Canon 58, Mason Dizona 61, Brody Klopp 67, Kent Hyde 68.

T.J. individual

Jace Mundt 59, Jacob Lesley 69, Austin Nielsen 70, Brandon Crowder 71, Brady Jorgensen 83.

