A strong first quarter set an early tone as Lewis Central (1-0) beat Red Oak(1-1) 65-25 in a prep girls basketball matchup Monday night.
The Lynx made their home debuts as they hosted the Le Mars Bulldogs to town.
SIOUX CITY – Abraham Lincoln opened its season with a decisive 74-31 victory on the road against Sioux City North on Friday.
St. Albert split Friday night’s Hawkeye Ten Conference action as the girls defeated Clarinda 58-23, while Clarinda won the boys game 66-45.
Stepping up: Some familiar names will be pressed into bigger roles as we look at the 2020-21 girls basketball city teams
Our glance at girls prep basketball capsules rolls on today with city teams.
Prep boys basketball
A brief look at the 2020-21 city boys basketball teams. We’ll look at area teams in Friday’s Nonpareil.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Cyclones (2-0) finished the game with five points in a 30-second span within the final minute to hand St. Albert (0-1) a …