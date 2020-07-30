A look at updated city football schedules

Last Friday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released new parameters for the upcoming fall football season in an attempt to play as safely as possible while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the traditional nine-game schedule, teams will conduct a seven-week regular season with the option of scheduling five, six or seven games. Under this year’s plan – which is intended to be a one-time measure – all teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason with six rounds per classification. The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality and team availability as primary considerations.

Due to potential missed games because of positive COVID-19 cases, the revised plan does not penalize teams with a loss or forfeit due to state, county or local health department determinations. A missed game due to COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest” and will not be made up. Teams may work with the IHSAA and new possible opponents should they have open dates due to scheduled opponents missing games.

Listed below are the revised schedules for Council Bluffs high school football teams:

Abraham Lincoln

Aug. 28 vs. Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.