Each new school has a different feel, but this year is going to feel a bit different at Treynor, especially for Cardinal athletics.

After 11 years of leading the various Treynor athletics and activities, and working 35 years in education, Tim Navara decided it was time to retire after the previous school year.

“35 years in education is a long time,” Navara said. “Athletics are also in a good spot, so it was about that time for me to let someone else, who’s a bit younger than I am, to take over. I got two kids out of high school and I want to be able to do some things with them yet. Long story short it seemed like a good time to retire.”

During Navara’s tenure state championships in girls basketball, boys basketball, softball, and girls golf, and numerous state tournament appearances occurred while directing activities at Treynor. While everything was held to a high standard three activities were also added during his tenure. Namely, boys’ and girls soccer and girls wrestling.

“Adding the soccer programs was one of the first things we did when I started as the AD, and they’ve grown to be strong programs quickly,” Navara said. “Of course now we’re adding girls wrestling, which should be fun to watch this season.”

Navara went on to speak about one of his favorite memories of being the AD.

“In my first month of being the high school principal and AD, we won a softball state championship,” Navara said. “I walked right into that and just thought of how great our culture is with Treynor athletics and fortunately some more championships followed and the best memory for all of them is just being a part of the Treynor culture and helping the athletic programs achieve a high level of excellence.”

Excellence is a word to describe these past 11 years, and a lot of coaches would call that a fitting term for Navara. While the coaches are confident in the future, it’s no secret that Navara will still be a big supporter of Cardinal athletics as he has been for over a decade.

“He did a lot of behind-the-scenes work that I think a lot of people don’t understand, ” Treynor baseball coach Scott Wallace said. “What he does starting at 6:30, seven in the morning, and sometimes put in 14-hour days. He’s been a godsend to this community and many programs and he was always looking out for the student-athletes.”

“There’s always high expectations at Treynor among the whole works,” Treynor girls basketball coach Joe Chapman said. “His job hasn’t been easy, but he always put the time in. He was always at the school. He came from an athletic background so you knew he could put himself in your shoes and just talk through the highs and the lows. He was there after our state championship in 2019 and was also there after some heartbreaking losses.

“It wasn’t just the coaches but the students also liked Mr. Navara and given all his roles, that’s not an easy thing to pull off, but he was really embraced by the student body.”

“When you talk about Tim there’s two things that come to mind for me right away,” Treynor football coach Jeff Casey said. “One is that he’s been a steady presence here. We’ve had a lot of turnover and changes in our administration. He’s been the one guy who has been that constant through the many changes, and people really leaned on him for his knowledge.

“The second thing was that he was always here. He was at the school a lot he was at almost all the events whether that be athletics or fine arts, but he’s also a guy that never wanted to be in the spotlight. He wanted others to have that. We’ve had a lot of success here across the board at Treynor, and he’s never taken much credit for that, he always gave that to the kids and the coaches. He did a lot of work behind the scenes to keep the Treynor standard high here.”

Navara also tried to make the job easy for his coaches. Lea Crouse, who coached her first year at Treynor last fall, had some challenges as she transitioned over to a head coach spot at Treynor, but the support she received while learning the ropes made the transition a fast one.

“I remember him being the director while I was playing at Underwood,” Treynor volleyball coach Lea Crouse said. “He’s been involved with a lot of successful teams and a part of the great culture here. Once I started coaching here, it was the same. He was very supportive from day one when I started here. The first year always has some growing pains and you’re kind of seeing what you can all do. No matter how I was feeling or how our last game went he was there to talk and sometimes talk about what we could do to make things better.”

When one chapter ends a new one begins. Navara’s departure does leave some big shoes to fill, but the Cardinals have their new man leading the way. Jason Schupp accepted the AD role and has already made great strides with the coaches and community.

“Jason is an awesome guy,” Casey said. “He’s only been on the job for a little over a month, but he has dove in head first to his work and getting connected with us. He’s come in asking us how and why we’ve done things the way we have, not because he questions it, but because he wants to understand it and continue our success.”

“We had first got here in July he had meetings with all us coaches,” Crouse said. “It was mostly to get to know us better and what we need from him, what our program needs from him, and getting him into Treynor’s culture and it’s great to see him want to get on the same page with all of us right away and making that an early priority.”

“The activities never stop at Treynor,” Chapman said. “Mr. Schupp has really jumped right into this role. I think he’s quickly come to understand the expectations and time commitment it takes here and in the short time we’ve had, I’ve really enjoyed the time together so far. He’s energetic which is what you’d expect for something like this, it takes a lot of energy to do this. I’m very excited about what he can do, he’s really accepted his role and he’s going to fit in great here.”

While in retirement Navara plans to spend more time with family, still plans to be a strong supporter of Treynor activities, and go watch sporting events.