On Wednesday evening, The University of Nebraska set a new world record for the largest attendance to a women’s sporting event as Nebraska took on and swept the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium in front of 92,003 fans.

While thousands attended the big event few got the experience of playing in it. Former St. Albert Saint and now present-day Wayne State Wildcat Allie Petry got to live both experiences as she and her Wildcats took on Nebraska-Kearney at Memorial Stadium in a volleyball game that was nothing like any other game she played before.

“It was crazy to even be a part of that,” Petry said. “It was so awesome to be able to play in that environment. I think by the time we started play there were around 60 thousand fans there, which was awesome for us. But then to watch UNO and Nebraska play afterward and just being a part of that environment is just something I can’t really even put into words.

“Once we started playing it slowly kept filling up and by the second set when I came to serve I kind of looked around at the stadium and realized just how many people were there. It was kind of like oh my gosh, there’s so many people here now. I got goosebumps as I served after looking around and it truly leaves you speechless that that many people were here watching us play. It’s probably one of my top memories ever especially for volleyball.”

Petry had two digs and had seven serves in the win.

In an exhibition game NCAA Division-II No. 4 Wayne State swept NCAA Division-II No. 16 UNK 3-0. Just the second time ever that the Wildcats defeated the Lopers. After the impressive win, Petry and her teammates joined the thousands of others in the stands to watch the fourth-ranked Huskers take on the Mavericks.

“Nebraska is always one of the best teams in the country, and playing right before them was a lot of fun, but watching them in this kind of environment was awesome,” Petry said. “Seeing so many people there and seeing a lot of them get into the game like they did made it like nothing else I’ve been to before.”

Among the thousands in attendance was the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team. Their first-year coach Alyssa Jeffrey, being a Husker Volleyball fan, loved the atmosphere of the record-breaking event, but also loved giving the team an up-front close look at one of the best volleyball programs in the country.

“Husker volleyball is phenomenal,” Jeffrey said. “It was a great experience and a great time to take the girls there and watch some good teams, especially since Molly (Romano) is playing for Wayne State next year. I thought it be great for us to be a part of that atmosphere and it completely blew our minds and it was just an amazing thing to be a part of. It’s a core memory I think these girls will never forget.”

While the Lynx did make sure to take some notes from the Huskers as they swept the Mavericks, they were also encouraged to enjoy the fact they were a part of history, and the players all agree that it will be one of their best volleyball memories ever.

“We loved it and it was awesome to watch great teams on the court there,” junior outside hitter Hutson Rau said. “I’m glad we got to be a part of it. One of the main things we took from Nebraska was their energy, we feel like we need to be more energetic like them and just have fun while playing to our plan.”

The Lynx would go on to play Bishop Heelan later on Thursday where they won the match 3-1. Petry and the Wildcats played their first regular season game on Friday against Cal State East Bay in Irvine, California.