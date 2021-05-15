Abraham Lincoln advances in regional tournament

Abraham Lincoln seniors Harper Snead and Maddie Anderson said they didn’t feel much pressure despite playing to advance to the second round of the girls tennis regional tournament.

The No. 2 doubles team stayed calm to win 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the regional team tournament on Saturday at A.L over Sioux City East. The victory gave the Lynx the 5-3 victory.

It was an exciting moment for the seniors after losing in the first round as sophomores.

“It’s really exciting,” Snead said. “It’s just kind of a new feeling not having it last year.”

Abraham Lincoln was up 4-2 after the singles matches with sophomore Jenna Carle picking up a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2, junior Savannah Maisel gutting out a 7-5, 7-5 victory at No. 3, Anderson winning 7-5, 6-2 at No. 4 and sophomore Kylie Hansen earning the 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 5.

The Lynx need only one win in doubles but the pressure was on after Sioux City East won at No. 1 doubles.

“We were out there and we’re trying to figure out if ours was the last match that we needed, we figured it was but we weren’t too stressed about it,” Snead said. “For every bad shot we had, we had like three good shots. You just need to focus on the good shots and not the bad ones .”