Abraham Lincoln Cross Country: AL's Kepler Thompson surprises in first meet

Abraham Lincoln freshman KayLynn Kepler Thompson surprised her coaches on Tuesday in the first meet of the season at the Plattsmouth Invite.
She led the Lynx with a 21st-place finish after running a 24:37.
“She just came out of nowhere,” girls head coach Traci Stoop said. “She really just competed today and got into the top 25 as a freshman. I think that’s pretty impressive. She ran our best time.
“She was doing great in practice, but I didn’t know that she had that in her. She ran really well. We’re excited to see where the future takes her.”
A.L. finished in sixth place as a team with 102 points, edging out Auburn by six points. Blair won the meet with 19 points after junior Chloe Schrick won the meet with a time of 21:14.
Lynx junior Jennifer Rangel Mendoza placed 23rd with a time of 25:36, freshman Kylie Richardson finished in 31st with a 26:32, senior Bella Cain ran a 27:09 for 33rd , sophomore Alesha Mascerenas earned 37th with a 28:44 and senior Reaghan McDaniel came in 39th with a 28:57.
“I think that we did well. We have a good starting point to work from and get faster,” Stoop said. “I think overall we did well. There’s definitely room to grow. There was some great competition today.
“... Jennifer Rangel Mendoza did outstanding for us. We had some JV girls actually run faster than our varsity girls which is great.”
The A.L. boys came in eighth as a team with a score of 137, defeating Auburn and Sidney.
Blair also won the boys meet with 40 points. Sioux Sioux City junior Mesuidi Ejerso won the meet with a time of 17:12.
Abraham Lincoln was led by sophomore Cody Smith, who ran a 20:08 for 27th, junior Lucas Fitch ran a 20:19 to finish in 29th, junior Robbie Siford came in 36th with a 20:38, freshman Etienne Higgins took 45th with a 21:30, junior Dalton McCormick earned 50th with a 23:09 and freshman Daniel Hornberg placed 53rd with a 24:11.
“I feel like our expectations are about right where they need to be at this point and time,” boys head coach Matt Lee said. “We have a one-two-three pack that is starting to run together.
“... That’s kind of what we were looking at. Getting our team used to the idea of teamwork and them running for each other. I think we did a good job of that today. We still have some more work to do, but overall I think it was a very positive atmosphere we ran in today.”
Abraham Lincoln will host its home invitational at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at Iowa Western Community College.