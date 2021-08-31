Abraham Lincoln Cross Country: AL's Kepler Thompson surprises in first meet

Abraham Lincoln freshman KayLynn Kepler Thompson surprised her coaches on Tuesday in the first meet of the season at the Plattsmouth Invite.

She led the Lynx with a 21st-place finish after running a 24:37.

“She just came out of nowhere,” girls head coach Traci Stoop said. “She really just competed today and got into the top 25 as a freshman. I think that’s pretty impressive. She ran our best time.

“She was doing great in practice, but I didn’t know that she had that in her. She ran really well. We’re excited to see where the future takes her.”

A.L. finished in sixth place as a team with 102 points, edging out Auburn by six points. Blair won the meet with 19 points after junior Chloe Schrick won the meet with a time of 21:14.

Lynx junior Jennifer Rangel Mendoza placed 23rd with a time of 25:36, freshman Kylie Richardson finished in 31st with a 26:32, senior Bella Cain ran a 27:09 for 33rd , sophomore Alesha Mascerenas earned 37th with a 28:44 and senior Reaghan McDaniel came in 39th with a 28:57.

“I think that we did well. We have a good starting point to work from and get faster,” Stoop said. “I think overall we did well. There’s definitely room to grow. There was some great competition today.