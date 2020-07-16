Abraham Lincoln hangs on, tops T.J. in 5-A regionals

Behind the pitching of Holly Hansen and the bat of Jessica Vrenick, Abraham Lincoln held on for a 5-4 victory over Thomas Jefferson Thursday in the opening round of Class 5-A Region 2 play.

Hansen threw a complete game, striking out six, earning her third win of the season over T.J. She got plenty of support at the plate from Vrenick, who finished with a run, two hits and three RBIs in the game.

The Lynx carried a 5-2 lead heading into the top half of the seventh inning. But T.J. didn’t go quietly, plating two runs and putting the tying run on third base before Hansen got out of the jam.

“We’re real proud of them for how they’ve competed all year long, and they’ve been there for each other,” A.L. coach Ryan Koch said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games, and it’s helped us overcome a lot of the adversity that we’ve faced. We want to make sure that they believe that they can play with anyone in the state.”

Koch was impressed with Hansen’s effort in the circle. The freshman entered Thursday having thrown 121 2/3 innings out of the 124 the Lynx have played this season.