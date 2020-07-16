Abraham Lincoln hangs on, tops T.J. in 5-A regionals

Behind the pitching of Holly Hansen and the bat of Jessica Vrenick, Abraham Lincoln held on for a 5-4 victory over Thomas Jefferson Thursday in the opening round of Class 5-A Region 2 play.
Hansen threw a complete game, striking out six, earning her third win of the season over T.J. She got plenty of support at the plate from Vrenick, who finished with a run, two hits and three RBIs in the game.
The Lynx carried a 5-2 lead heading into the top half of the seventh inning. But T.J. didn’t go quietly, plating two runs and putting the tying run on third base before Hansen got out of the jam.
“We’re real proud of them for how they’ve competed all year long, and they’ve been there for each other,” A.L. coach Ryan Koch said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games, and it’s helped us overcome a lot of the adversity that we’ve faced. We want to make sure that they believe that they can play with anyone in the state.”
Koch was impressed with Hansen’s effort in the circle. The freshman entered Thursday having thrown 121 2/3 innings out of the 124 the Lynx have played this season.
“Holly has just been incredible for us all year,” Koch said. “She’s pitched the most innings in the conference out of all the pitchers. She’s thrown every game for us and doesn’t back down from anyone. She doesn’t let things affect her. You can drill a double off of her, and she just gets back in the circle and goes to work. She’s kept us in every game this year.”
Although Thomas Jefferson came up short Thursday, their fight late in the game illustrated how far the Yellow Jackets have come as a team over the last month. They lost to A.L. by scores of 14-2 and 11-2 on June 19.
“It’s heart; we’ve improved so much over the season,” said T.J. coach Amy Anderson, who loses only one senior to graduation with Natalie Arnold’s departure. “I told the kids to go back and look at how we started the season against them. We got outscored 25-4 in two games.
“Tonight, to be right there and have them sweating, worried we were going to tie it up or take the lead, I was really proud of how they didn’t give up, stayed after it and had a lot of grit and pulled together. It was fun to watch.”
Thomas Jefferson (2-20) 100 010 2 – 4 7 1
Abraham Lincoln (7-13) 104 000 x – 5 6 4
W: Holly Hansen. L: Alyssa Denman.
2B: TJ, Lexi Smith. AL, Maddie Trotter, Jessica Vrenick.
