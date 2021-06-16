Abraham Lincoln pushed No. 15 Heelan but falls just short

Abraham Lincoln softball could have packed up its bags and called it a night after losing 15-1 in the first half of Tuesday's home doubleheader against class 3A No. 15 Sioux City Heelan.
But, the Lynx buckled down and pushed the rank team to the brink in game two, but fell just short losing 8-5.
"In game one, it was two innings that did us in," head coach Ryan Koch said. "Just we need to make those routine plays, clean up some of that stuff. These kids, they battle. They get after it. They don't quit, no matter what the score is. They're still diving, still hustling. We just have to clean up the little things."
A.L. kept Heelan off the board for three innings before the Crusaders broke the scoreless tie in the fourth scoring four runs. Heelans opened the floodgates in the fifth scoring 11.
The Lynx scored its lone run in the top of the fifth off an RBI single from eighth grader Hutson Rau.
Heelan took an early lead scoring two runs in the top of the first and stretching its lead to four in the top of the second.
Abraham Lincoln found its way onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the second scoring one run.
The Crusaders gained a 6-1 lead in the top of the third but the Lynx battled to cut the deficit to four with another run.
A.L. outscored Heelan 3-1 in the fourth to make the score 7-5. Heelan scored its last run in the sixth.
"Game two, we came out, believed that we could compete with them," Koch said. "Our kids showed a lot of heart and grit, got after it, didn't back down. I just loved the way they competed out there and made it close. We had a chance."
Despite being swept, Koch said he was happy with his team's effort and said this doubleheader shows the Lynx can compete with top-level teams.
"After the game, we told them that if they just keep competing the way they are, they can play with anybody," Koch said. "We believe in them 100%. We have their back for the rest of our life because of the heart that they give us. They can compete with anybody. We don't want them hanging their heads at all. They should walk out of there with their heads held high. Because they came out and competed after a tough loss."
Koch also highlighted a handful of players that had a good night.
"Kelsi Nelson at catcher got her hand stepped on and is playing with a banged-up thumb, two bad knees, catches two games," Koch said. "That's heart. That's leadership.
"... Baylie Girres hit a missile to center field that was beautiful from her. That was an RBI. Emma Oneal diving all over the place, making plays at shortstop. Jazmyne Villalobos played great at left field. She had some great throws, great catches. And we think Baylie Girres is one of the best outfielders in the conference."