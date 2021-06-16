Abraham Lincoln pushed No. 15 Heelan but falls just short

A.L. outscored Heelan 3-1 in the fourth to make the score 7-5. Heelan scored its last run in the sixth.

"Game two, we came out, believed that we could compete with them," Koch said. "Our kids showed a lot of heart and grit, got after it, didn't back down. I just loved the way they competed out there and made it close. We had a chance."

Despite being swept, Koch said he was happy with his team's effort and said this doubleheader shows the Lynx can compete with top-level teams.

"After the game, we told them that if they just keep competing the way they are, they can play with anybody," Koch said. "We believe in them 100%. We have their back for the rest of our life because of the heart that they give us. They can compete with anybody. We don't want them hanging their heads at all. They should walk out of there with their heads held high. Because they came out and competed after a tough loss."

Koch also highlighted a handful of players that had a good night.

"Kelsi Nelson at catcher got her hand stepped on and is playing with a banged-up thumb, two bad knees, catches two games," Koch said. "That's heart. That's leadership.