Abraham Lincoln shows grit in though season

Abraham Lincoln softball faced about as much adversity as possible this season, with around half its starting lineup battling injuries at different points.
A hand injury kept freshman Savanna Vanderwerf out for the season, a car wreck sidelined freshman Kelsi Nelson for multiple games after a car wreck, sophomore pitcher Holly Hansen missed a week due to a hurt plant foot, Jazmyne Villalobos missed over a week from an ankle injury suffered during basketball season, freshman Tessa Clifton dealt with shoulder problems and Jayden Hargrave led the state in hit by pitches with 29.
Despite all the injuries, the Lynx still finished the season with a 16-20 record.
“I think we definitely had a good year considering everything we went through,” head coach Ryan Koch said. “The kids battled through it. It was a great group of kids to coach. We ended up being pretty darn successful, considering the injuries.
“It would have been nice to see what we could have done had we been healthy. Girls stepped up that were in different positions that they weren’t used to playing. It was just a lot of fun coaching this group of kids.”
Koch said he believes Abraham Lincoln could have put together a 20-win season if not for the injuries and battled for a top two or three spot in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Koch had a lot to say about his team but said if he had to use one word to describe the Lynx, it would be ‘grit’.
“The kids just battled every day,” he said. “They were positive every day. I can’t say enough how much fun it was coaching this group of kids and how much fun they had. Just that grit they showed every day. Even battling through those injuries, they wanted to play, but sometimes your body says no. ... As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more out of kids than what they gave us this year.”
The Lynx still finished the season with many highlights, including some individuals achieving some personal goals.
“Jessica Vrenick just being the ultimate teammate for us, just stepping into pitch when she’s never pitched before, doing it with a smile. Emma O’Neal did a really good job at catching after Kelsi’s car accident. Kelsi Nelson had a wonderful year. Had it not been for that car accident, I bet she probably would have hit .400.
“Just the way the kids competed, it was just such a fun year. There was no, ‘Man, it’s a tough year,’ it was just enjoyable going every day. Even the hurt kids showed up every day. It was just an amazing group of kids. They were so positive through everything.”
Another highlight was the Sioux City West doubleheader on June 30 when Nelson returned from her car accident.
Koch said the team came together and played some of the best softball of the season.
“The was the kids rallied around Kelsi Nelson after the car accident, they just lifted her up,” he said. “That first game she came back and played with us you could just feel the energy. It was probably our best two games of the year. It was just fun. Everyone was just excited to see her on the field. That was probably one the best vibes I’ve ever had as a coach.”
The future also appears bright for A.L., who only losses one senior — Jaiden Larsen.
“Jaiden was a wonderful person to have on your team,” Koch said. “She wants to be a teacher when she grows up, and she’s going to be the ultimate teacher when she graduates from college because she’s always sticking up for the underdog, always picking people up when they’re down. Just a wonderful human being to have in your program at any level. One of the nicest people I’ve ever been around.”
Abraham Lincoln will miss the presence of Larsen, but returns leading hitters such as Vrenick, Clifton and Nelson as well as key pitchers Hansen and Clifton.
Vrenick led the team with 48 hits, including two home runs. Clifton went 43 of 109 from the plate and Nelson went 35 of 113.
Hansen went 14-12 on the mound and recorded one save. She finished the season with 183 strikeouts. The injuries also allowed for multiple players to gain experience, which may lead to more competition for starting spots.
“I think it’s really going to help our program,” Koch said. “Instead of a kid going into the season thinking they’re going to start, now there’s competition for some of the positions. That’s going to bring out the best in the kids. The more they can compete with each other for those starting spots, the better it makes us.
“If we have to face that adversity again, these kids are going to be ready for it cause they have the experience now. We’ll work really hard on getting our pitchers healthy and developing some pitchers for years to come.”