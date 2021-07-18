Abraham Lincoln shows grit in though season

Koch said the team came together and played some of the best softball of the season.

“The was the kids rallied around Kelsi Nelson after the car accident, they just lifted her up,” he said. “That first game she came back and played with us you could just feel the energy. It was probably our best two games of the year. It was just fun. Everyone was just excited to see her on the field. That was probably one the best vibes I’ve ever had as a coach.”

The future also appears bright for A.L., who only losses one senior — Jaiden Larsen.

“Jaiden was a wonderful person to have on your team,” Koch said. “She wants to be a teacher when she grows up, and she’s going to be the ultimate teacher when she graduates from college because she’s always sticking up for the underdog, always picking people up when they’re down. Just a wonderful human being to have in your program at any level. One of the nicest people I’ve ever been around.”

Abraham Lincoln will miss the presence of Larsen, but returns leading hitters such as Vrenick, Clifton and Nelson as well as key pitchers Hansen and Clifton.

Vrenick led the team with 48 hits, including two home runs. Clifton went 43 of 109 from the plate and Nelson went 35 of 113.