After delay, IWCC volleyball ready for season to start

IWCC returns bundles of experience in setter Reka Kotorman who was an all-region team selection, Gracie Teeter at mid hitter, and Leah Palensky and Lauren Walenzas defensive players.

Williams believes that the new faces along with the returning experience could shape up well for the Reivers.

“I feel like we have very good parity this year,” Williams said. “Last year it felt like we had a couple elites and then some role players around them. Now I feel like we have a lot of really strong girls, not necessarily any elites, but I think the level on average is going to be a lot better and I think the bench is going to be a lot deeper.”

“Because of just how these girls compete we still have a couple positions that are still wide open, because these girls just battle and compete every day at practice. It will be interesting to see once we’ve played a few matches, who separates (themselves) from the others and who comes off the bench, but even so I’ll be very confident in our reserves to do a good job when they are in.”

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the first seven games of the season will take place without spectators. The topic though, is reportedly getting reassessed on Feb. 1. Coaches are hopeful fans will be permitted to attend soon after that date.