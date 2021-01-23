After delay, IWCC volleyball ready for season to start

After a near four-month delay, the Iowa Western Volleyball team is ready to return to the hardwood for what Coach Alicia Williams says should be a special year.
After going 31-10 and a fifth-place finish at the NJCAA national tournament last season, and this year’s delay, the Reivers are eager for Sunday’s opener
“The girls are really eager and ready to go,” IWCC volleyball head coach Alicia Williams said. “They’ve been playing each other now for about four months now and it’s been hard to watch other teams play like high school, NAIA all play in the fall, and now they’re excited to have their turn. We’re just hoping to maintain our health and the NJCAA allows us to get our season in.”
This season will undoubtedly be different, but IWCC is grateful it’s here.
“We’re all definitely ready to and with fans or no fans, being able to have an opponent on the other side and playing in a jersey, having stats, all those things that we’ve been missing out on they’re anticipating that feeling again instead of just practicing day in and day out,” Williams said.
This season per the NJCAA’s proclamation in OPctober, 2020, will not count toward an athlete’s eligibility.
“I keep telling the girls, yeah this is a free season, but they still give out trophies at the end of the year,” Williams said. “Of course I also want to see how far we can get, even though they all get their eligibility back, I feel like we as athletes always want that experience to be the best, this year should be no different.”
IWCC returns bundles of experience in setter Reka Kotorman who was an all-region team selection, Gracie Teeter at mid hitter, and Leah Palensky and Lauren Walenzas defensive players.
Williams believes that the new faces along with the returning experience could shape up well for the Reivers.
“I feel like we have very good parity this year,” Williams said. “Last year it felt like we had a couple elites and then some role players around them. Now I feel like we have a lot of really strong girls, not necessarily any elites, but I think the level on average is going to be a lot better and I think the bench is going to be a lot deeper.”
“Because of just how these girls compete we still have a couple positions that are still wide open, because these girls just battle and compete every day at practice. It will be interesting to see once we’ve played a few matches, who separates (themselves) from the others and who comes off the bench, but even so I’ll be very confident in our reserves to do a good job when they are in.”
Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the first seven games of the season will take place without spectators. The topic though, is reportedly getting reassessed on Feb. 1. Coaches are hopeful fans will be permitted to attend soon after that date.
The schedule will also be different than what the Reivers are used to. This year’s schedule will have plenty of individual games between Division I and two junior colleges. Within that schedule comes a lot of unfamiliar programs and the vast majority of the area’s community college volleyball programs.
While Williams would prefer some more tournaments on the schedule, the chance to play almost all of the area’s programs is a chance to lock down the state in terms of recruiting.
“Our schedule is really different than what it usually is,” Williams said. “The ICCAC (Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) requires us all to play each, divisions one and two. Typically we have about a 90 percent D1 schedule and this year we house more of an 80 percent D2 schedule. The ICCAC still has a lot of great programs so we’ll still get some big matches, but it’s a little different especially with less tournaments.”
“This schedule is good for recruiting in ways. It will allow us to give recruits a better comparison because sometimes we don’t play those schools, so a recruit may not be sure how to compare other schools they’re looking at that’s also in their backyard. So I think this will be good for recruiting, but the bottom line for us is getting prepared for district and nationals play.”
The Reivers played Iowa Central in a scrimmage on Jan 19, where the Reivers and Triton played five sets total. Iowa Western won four of the five sets, and initially won the scrimmage three sets to one.
Iowa Western’s first regular season game will be today at 1 p.m. Spectators will not be permitted at the game due to COVID-19.