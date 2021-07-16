AL and TJ baseball fall in postseason

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson baseball both saw their season come to an end on Friday night in postseason play.

Thomas Jefferson lost to Norwalk 19-0 on the road in the first round of the Class 4A Substate 8 tournament.

"Like always, our kids played their hears out," T.J. head coach Tom Giles said. "Norwalk is a solid team thorough all aspects."

The Yellow Jackets finish the season with a record of 0-33.

This was the final game for three Thomas Jefferson seniors - Ricardo Peacock, Hunter Ryba and Jaiden Belt.

"We will miss those two," Giles said. "We are very young, we now know what we need to do to get better."

Abraham Lincoln lost 10-0 to Class 4A No. 9 Waukee on the road in the Class 4A Substate 8 tournament.

Abraham Lincoln ends the season with a record of 9-30-1.

This was the final game for two seniors - Rickey Webster and Jaden Reiss.

Stats were not available at the time of print. Please check online and in Sunday's Nonpareil for full game stories on these games.