AL gets past Denison-Schleswig in OT

Abraham Lincoln rallied back to tie it in regulation and win 28-21 in overtime on Friday.
Trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, A.L.’s Lennx Brown found Greg Chinowith for a 52-yard touchdown, their second TD connection of the game.
In overtime, Brown took it in on the ground from 10 yards out, followed by the Lynx defense holding on downs to preserve the win.
“It’s always more fun to win than lose, but I was proud of how are kids won tonight,” A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. “When we got down late in the game, there might have been times in the past when we shut it down. I had some good conversations with guys on the sidelines and they went out and made plays.”
Next Friday, A.L. is at Des Moines North and Denison-Schleswig is at Spencer.
Denison Schleswig (0-1) 0 14 7 0 0 — 21
Abraham Lincoln (1-0) 7 7 0 7 7 — 28
AL scoring summary
AL: Greg Chinowth 10 pass from Lennx Brown (kick)
AL: Brown 53 run (kick)
AL: Chinowth 52 pass from Brown (kick)
AL: Brown 10 run
