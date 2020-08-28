 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AL gets past Denison-Schleswig in OT
0 comments
Prep Football

AL gets past Denison-Schleswig in OT

Only $5 for 5 months
AL logo.jpg

Abraham Lincoln rallied back to tie it in regulation and win 28-21 in overtime on Friday.

Trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, A.L.’s Lennx Brown found Greg Chinowith for a 52-yard touchdown, their second TD connection of the game.

In overtime, Brown took it in on the ground from 10 yards out, followed by the Lynx defense holding on downs to preserve the win.

“It’s always more fun to win than lose, but I was proud of how are kids won tonight,” A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. “When we got down late in the game, there might have been times in the past when we shut it down. I had some good conversations with guys on the sidelines and they went out and made plays.”

Next Friday, A.L. is at Des Moines North and Denison-Schleswig is at Spencer.

Denison Schleswig (0-1) 0 14 7 0 0 — 21

Abraham Lincoln (1-0) 7 7 0 7 7 — 28

AL scoring summary

AL: Greg Chinowth 10 pass from Lennx Brown (kick)

AL: Brown 53 run (kick)

AL: Chinowth 52 pass from Brown (kick)

AL: Brown 10 run

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert