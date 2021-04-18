AL girls sweep Sioux City schools, TJ wins one

Carle wasn’t the only sophomore that shined.

Hansen and Boes picked up victories at the No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots respectively.

Carle also won her No. 2 singles match against senior Jennie Le, 7-5 and Hansen and Boes teamed up to defeat junior Maddie Craighead and junior Ella Conley, 6-3, in the No. 3 doubles spot.

“When we got to North it was obvious even when we were warming up the match would be pretty close,” Pregon said. “... I think the girls had a positive attitude the whole night. Everyone knew the matches were close.

“... The sophomores really carried the Sioux City North match for our team. ... It was instrumental to our victory over North.”

Thomas Jefferson also competed against the Sioux City schools. The Yellow Jackets lost to Sioux City North to open the evening but bounced back to defeat Sioux City West earning its first dual victory of the season.

T.J. head coach Matt Connor said his team came out a little flat against Sioux City North which led to an 8-1 loss. The only players that earned a victory were senior Chloe Alley and Audrey VanSoelen who won 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles spot.