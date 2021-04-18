AL girls sweep Sioux City schools, TJ wins one

Abraham Lincoln girls tennis added another pair of victories on Friday during a road quad against Sioux City West and Sioux City North.
A.L opened the day against Sioux City West and the Lynx won 8-1.
“Last night was a really good night for us,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Bryan Pregon said. “West was a good start for us for the evening. Most of my girls really did a good job of playing aggressively in those matchups and we had opportunities to work on some of the things we’ve been practicing the last week.”
Sophomore Jeena Carle defeated senior Jordan Krei, 8-3, junior Savannah Maisel won 8-1 over senior Emma Hall, senior Maddie Anderson defeated senior Rosario Chaclan 8-0, sophomore Kylie Hansen swept sophomore Nancy Flores 8-0 and sophomore Ella Boes earned an 8-0 victory over freshman Carolina Garcia.
All three doubles teams also won.
Senior Harper Snead and Maisel defeated senior Anh Huynh and Krei, 8-2, Carle and Anderson swept Hall and Chaclan 8-0 and Hansen and Boes capped the doubles sweep with an 8-0 victory over Flores and Garcia.
A.L. ended the day by playing Sioux City North and it came down to the wire, but Carle and Anderson earned a 7-5 victory in the No. 2 doubles match to give the Lynx a 5-4 victory over the Stars.
Carle wasn’t the only sophomore that shined.
Hansen and Boes picked up victories at the No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots respectively.
Carle also won her No. 2 singles match against senior Jennie Le, 7-5 and Hansen and Boes teamed up to defeat junior Maddie Craighead and junior Ella Conley, 6-3, in the No. 3 doubles spot.
“When we got to North it was obvious even when we were warming up the match would be pretty close,” Pregon said. “... I think the girls had a positive attitude the whole night. Everyone knew the matches were close.
“... The sophomores really carried the Sioux City North match for our team. ... It was instrumental to our victory over North.”
Thomas Jefferson also competed against the Sioux City schools. The Yellow Jackets lost to Sioux City North to open the evening but bounced back to defeat Sioux City West earning its first dual victory of the season.
T.J. head coach Matt Connor said his team came out a little flat against Sioux City North which led to an 8-1 loss. The only players that earned a victory were senior Chloe Alley and Audrey VanSoelen who won 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles spot.
“I was actually kind of disappointed in our first match,” he said. “I just thought we didn’t have any energy or any real fight and just didn’t play well. I kind of expected that a little bit because it had been nearly two and a half weeks since our last actual tennis match which is pretty crazy to think that.
“... We played doubles after that and saw a big uptick in their play. We talked about it after singles and said we needed to start playing better and they did. Very happy to see the bounce back after the bad singles play.”
Thomas Jefferson carried the momentum for the doubles play into the second dual against Sioux City West to claim its first win of the season.
Alley earned an 8-2 victory in the No. 2 singles spot, junior Aailyah Neve won 8-4, VanSoelen earned an 8-3 win, senior Lana Brannen defeated her opponent 8-1 and junior Nehirine Lemus swept her opponent 8-0.
T.J. also went 2-1 in doubles matches.
Alley and VanSoelen won 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles spot and Brannen and freshman Cara Roink won 8-2 in the No. 3 doubles match.
The victory was the first varsity win for Roink.
“West has a lot of first-year players,” Connor said. “... We did what we needed to do and played well in that match. It was a good finish.”
Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday when they square off at A.L.