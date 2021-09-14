 Skip to main content
AL headed to Heartland Hoops Classic
20210113_spo_albasketball_6

Abraham Lincoln’s JR Knauss (2) chases a ball out of bounds during the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln basketball drastically improved its strength of schedule on Tuesday when the Heartland Hoops Classic bracket was announced.

The Lynx will be play the No. 5 ranked team in the country according to ESPN, Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas), at 5:30 p.m. on February 12 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Nebraska. 

A.L. senior and recent Hawkeye commit, Josh Dix is the No. 1 rated prospect in the state of Iowa according the 247sports and will be the highest rated prospect in almost every game the Lynx play. 

This will not be the case against Sunrise Christian who rase five seniors ranked in the top 208 players in the country, including Mark Mitchell, who is the No. 11 ranked player in the class of 2022 according to 247sports. 

"It's an opportunity," A.L. head coach Jason Isaacson said. "Obviously they're going to be pretty stacked and loaded obviously with Division-I guys at every position and basically their whole bench. It's just a chance for us to play and see where we're at. Some of our guys get to see where we're they're at and compete against that level of team. We're looking forward to it. We know it's going to be a tough one but we're excited." 

Mitchell is uncommitted but is down to his final four schools - Duke, UCLA, Kansas and Missouri. 

Also on Sunrise Christian's roster is the No. 30 ranked prospect and Kansas commit, Gradey Dick,  No. 85 prospect and Florida State commit Cameron Corhen, No. 138 and Baylor commit Dillon Hunter, and unranked three-star prospect with offers from Alabama, Marquette and Oregon Willie Lightfoot. 

They also have the No. 58 prospect in the class of 2023, Layden Blocker. 

