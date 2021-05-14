AL rights ship against Glenwood

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer knew it needed to build momentum and snap its two-game losing skid after the substate brackets were released on Thursday.
The Lynx did just that on Friday night at home against Glenwood winning 3-1.
“It’s really huge,” head coach Jamison Parkhill said. “It’s been a tough week. ... It was not feeling like a very good week and then we come and play a very solid Glenwood team and come out with the 3-1 victory. It’s good to end the week on a high note especially with substate coming out. I was very happy with today’s performance.”
Parkhill said the postseason assignments being released on Thursday added a big boost of momentum with the team knowing what it needed to do to get the job done.
“We decided as soon as postseason came out yesterday that we were really going to focus on just rotating our players and trying to get healthy,” Jamison said. “They played 180 minutes in two games which is a lot. A lot of them played most of those minutes so I was really focused on rotations and keeping those players fresh so that way they were staying focused and doing the little things.
“I’ve been preaching doing the little things all year. Just moving the ball quickly, good first touches, quick decision making. Just really emphasizing those and playing simple soccer and it really worked well tonight.”
Junior Midfielder Jesus Ledesman started the scoring off in the 16th minute when he received a pass from junior forward Makosa Jones to take the 1-0 lead.
Senior midfielder Kiernan Day extended the lead to two in the 38th minute of an assist from senior forward Spencer Hewitt.
Parkhill pointed to Day as one of the key players in getting the victory.
Glenwood cut the lead to one in the second half but Hewitt scored an insurance goal in the 51st minute off an assist from senior defended Matthew Watts.
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City East.
“Glenwood gave us exactly what we needed,” Parkhill said. “They were a good physical team. They moved the ball around. It was just a good soccer game.”