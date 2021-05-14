AL rights ship against Glenwood

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer knew it needed to build momentum and snap its two-game losing skid after the substate brackets were released on Thursday.

The Lynx did just that on Friday night at home against Glenwood winning 3-1.

“It’s really huge,” head coach Jamison Parkhill said. “It’s been a tough week. ... It was not feeling like a very good week and then we come and play a very solid Glenwood team and come out with the 3-1 victory. It’s good to end the week on a high note especially with substate coming out. I was very happy with today’s performance.”

Parkhill said the postseason assignments being released on Thursday added a big boost of momentum with the team knowing what it needed to do to get the job done.

“We decided as soon as postseason came out yesterday that we were really going to focus on just rotating our players and trying to get healthy,” Jamison said. “They played 180 minutes in two games which is a lot. A lot of them played most of those minutes so I was really focused on rotations and keeping those players fresh so that way they were staying focused and doing the little things.