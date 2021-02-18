AL’s Ryan and LC’s Dominguez win first ever state matches, Wink advances again for LC

DES MOINES — Lewis Central’s Tanner Wink and Tabor Dominguez each won their first match of this year’s Iowa State Wrestling Tournament to advance to Friday’s activities.
For Dominguez (126), this is his first win at the state tournament via a 3-1 decision over Lin Marr’s Brayden Parke. Though the senior has been here three years prior, this year will always stand out with the thrill of his first win.
“It felt awesome, it’s truly unbelievable,” Dominguez said. “Took me too long to get it, but now it’s time to make a run for the podium. That first one was a battle, but they all will be from now on.”
Wink (120), in his third tournament appearance, for the second year in a row, will advance to Friday’s sessions by defeating Southeast Polk’s Cooper Hanson thanks to a reversal take down with just four seconds to spare. While getting on to the second day again feels great, there’s plenty of unfinished business for the senior
“It was our third time wrestling each other so we were very familiar with each other,” Wink said. “That was definitely a factor in this match, but I found a way to get it done. I knew I could battle for six minutes straight and I just got to trust what I have.”
Jude Ryan for Abraham Lincoln also will be moving on in the winner’s bracket after edging out Norwalk’s Landon Card in a 4-2 decision, which was also a district rematch. After taking down a familiar foe, Ryan who ranks fourth in the 145 weight class in 3A, looks to push forward and guarantee a spot on the podium by tomorrow.
“The thing about that first match is that it’s kind of like a warm up match,” Ryan said. “They’re the toughest matches to get in and out of. I just went in and tried to wrestle safely, and avoid the back side of the bracket, I definitely want to stay on the winner side and it doesn’t matter how you get it done as long as it’s a win.”
“It’s only uphill from here, this first experience has been pretty sweet and a very different experience. I’ve wrestled in arenas before so it wasn’t too crazy, but state definitely has a different atmosphere, obviously everyone wants to win. Everyone has a go get it mentality and it comes down to who wants it more, that’s what’s going to get you on top.”
The 3A quarterfinals will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Team scores
After day 1
Class 1A
1. Don Bosco 41
2. Lisbon 31
3. Logan-Magnolia 23
4. West Sioux 17.5
5. Lake Mills 16
6. Underwood 14.5
T-7. Waterloo Columbus 14
T-7. Nashua-Plainfield 14
9. Wilton 13
T-10. Midland 12
T-10. New London 10
T-10. Oakland Riverside 10
Class 2A
1. West Delaware 36
2. Independence 18
T-3. Davenport Assumption 17
T-3. Crestwood 17
T-3. Osage 17
T-6. Bondurant-Farrar 12
T-6. Clarion CGD 12
T-6. Winterset 12
9. East Marshall 11.5
T-10. Camanche 10
T-10. Union Community 10
Class 3A
1. Waukee 32.5
2. Waverly-Shell Rock 28.5
3. Southeast Polk 26.5
4. Iowa City West 23
5. Bettendorf 22.5
6. Ankeny 22
7. Fort Dodge 21
8. Norwalk 20