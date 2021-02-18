AL’s Ryan and LC’s Dominguez win first ever state matches, Wink advances again for LC

DES MOINES — Lewis Central’s Tanner Wink and Tabor Dominguez each won their first match of this year’s Iowa State Wrestling Tournament to advance to Friday’s activities.

For Dominguez (126), this is his first win at the state tournament via a 3-1 decision over Lin Marr’s Brayden Parke. Though the senior has been here three years prior, this year will always stand out with the thrill of his first win.

“It felt awesome, it’s truly unbelievable,” Dominguez said. “Took me too long to get it, but now it’s time to make a run for the podium. That first one was a battle, but they all will be from now on.”

Wink (120), in his third tournament appearance, for the second year in a row, will advance to Friday’s sessions by defeating Southeast Polk’s Cooper Hanson thanks to a reversal take down with just four seconds to spare. While getting on to the second day again feels great, there’s plenty of unfinished business for the senior

“It was our third time wrestling each other so we were very familiar with each other,” Wink said. “That was definitely a factor in this match, but I found a way to get it done. I knew I could battle for six minutes straight and I just got to trust what I have.”