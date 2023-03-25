Sometimes it takes time to find the right fit, but Matt Mathok found his fit this year at Abraham Lincoln.

In just one year of varsity with the Lynx, Mathok averaged a double-double of 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, which led the team in both categories, while also leading the Lynx in blocks per game to earn 2023’s All-City Player of the Year.

“This means a lot,” Mathok said. “Knowing how much I worked over the summer just shows that hard work pays off. When I transferred over, they immediately made me a better player, I kept trusting my coaches, and this pays it off.”

Mathok always seemed to find a way to be in the right place at the right time. Though this past season was his first varsity season and there were some learning curves, his confidence quickly grew as did his trust in himself to lead the team and be a player that the Lynx needed this past season.

“I just trusted myself and my ability of what I can do. Whenever I was taking big shots at the end of games or if we needed some rebounds and kick it out to a teammate, I just trusted myself to get myself in the right place at the right time.”

“One of the things that stands out with Matt, other than his talent, is his energy,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “His energy was very contagious. Whenever he played, his energy lifted up the rest of the guys. His leadership really did go beyond just the stats.”

After losing two prolific players last season with Josh Dix now at Iowa and Jamison Gruber also off to college. The Lynx needed a lead to help fill those shoes. Seeing the work Mathok put in the offseason helped Isaacson find that leader he needed, and soon Mathok began to lead on and off the court.

“When he started with us at the end of the last school year, he played hard but was so raw,” Isaacson said. “That was step one, but he didn’t always move around the hoop the best when he first got here, but over the summer and even into the fall he was extremely coachable. I think he kept seeing the benefits of that, and his game kept growing, and his confidence kept growing, and he became a force in our league and this past season for us.”

“Coming in here, I felt like I had to take this as my team and do what I can to help to lead these guys,” Mathok added. “I just tried to lead by example in the offseason and practice, but it was a harder task immediately coming as a leader knowing the elite players that have been here, and with it also being my first full year of playing varsity basketball it was challenging.”

Last year, at this time, Mathok was looking for a new place to play as he looked to transfer out of Omaha South. At first, Mathok was unsure of what his next destination would have been. Fortunately, Mathok and Isaacson already had connections with each other as Isaacson was the coach of Mathok’s AAU team. When Isaacson knew Mathok was looking for a new school, the two started chatting, and Mathok quickly found his new team.

“Coach I (Isaacson) started talking with me saying I could go play college basketball next year if I came here and work everyone, ” Mathok said. “I already knew about him, and what this program was like when I chose to come here, he started working with me on my free throws, and really helped me improve my post-game as we worked almost every day through the summer.”

Mathok is uncertain about a specific field of study but is thinking about coaching in the future. Mathok looks to play college basketball somewhere close to home next year but has not made a decision yet on where. Coach Isaacson spoke of what college coaches can expect if Mathok joins that team.

“His energy and effort make a big difference,” Isaacson said. “He’s become a great rebounder, which is something every coach is looking for. We tell all our kids, if you can rebound well, you’re going to play. Matt’s scoring is just getting started, he’s just tipping the iceberg. I told him, that I kind of wished I had another year to keep growing that part of his game. His scoring has improved so much, but it’s just going to keep growing.

“If I’m at any four-year school, I’m taking him in and am very excited to work with him, know he only played varsity for one year and that there’s still a lot of potential.”

City Boys Players of the Year

2023: Matt Mathok, Abraham Lincoln

2022: Josh Dix and Jamison Gruber, Abraham Lincoln

2021: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln

2020: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln

2019: Hunter Hendrix, Abraham Lincoln

2018: Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln

2017: Chad Moran, Lewis Central

2016: Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln

2015: Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln

2014: Colton Tracy, Abraham Lincoln

2013: Alex Reed, Lewis Central

2012: Josiah Shepherd, Lewis Central

2011: Alex Olsen, Abraham Lincoln

2010: Tyler McGrain, Lewis Central

2009: Matt Waters, St. Albert

2008: Keenan Lindsey, Lewis Central

2007: David Calloway, Thomas Jefferson

2006: Sean Johnson, Thomas Jefferson

2005: Derek Townsend, Thomas Jefferson

2004: Edlin Dorn, Iowa School for the Deaf

2003: Matt O’Connor, St. Albert

2002: Matt O’Connor, St. Albert and Mark Flaharty, Thomas Jefferson

2001: John Turek, Abraham Lincoln

2000: Luke Erickson, Lewis Central

1999: Mike Rossbund, Abraham Lincoln

1998: Chris Lownes, St. Albert

1997: Damian Teymer, Abraham Lincoln

1996: Tommy Parrack, Thomas Jefferson

1995: Pat Malone, St. Albert

1994: Tony Mauer, St. Albert

1993: Tony Mauer, St. Albert

1992: Jason Gillman, Lewis Central

1991: Cornelius Askew, Thomas Jefferson

1990: Dan Miller, Abraham Lincoln

1989: Nate Schnitker, St. Albert

1988: Kevin Nixon, Abraham Lincoln