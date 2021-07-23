Council Bluffs softball players make all-conference teams

Softball players from Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Glenwood were named to all-conference softball teams for their performances this past year.
The Lynx had two players make it on the Missouri River Athletic Conference first team, and one player make it on the second team.
Thomas Jefferson ended with one player on the MRAC second team.
The Titans finished with two players making the Hawkeye-10 first team, one on the second team and one named on honorable mention.
The Saintes had one player on the first team and one on the honorable mention list.
Abraham Lincoln sophomore pitcher Holly Hansen made the MRAC first team. Hansen pitched 150 1/3 innings in the circle, where she had an ERA of 4.05. Hansen struck out 183 batters on the season. From the plate, she finished with a .340 batting average with 13 RBIs.
Junior utility player Jessica Vrenick also made the first team for the Lynx. She led A.L. with a .432 batting average. She finished with 12 extra-base hits, including two home runs and 25 RBIs.
The MRAC selected Abraham Lincoln freshman infielder Tessa Clifton to the second team.
She had a .394 batting average and 10 extra-base hits after hitting nine doubles. She finished with 22 RBIs. She also had eight stolen bases.
Thomas Jefferson senior infielder Lilly Thompson was also listed on the MRAC second team. Thompson led the Yellow Jackets with a .390 ERA and 23 RBIs. She also had seven doubles and only struck out six times the entire year.
The Hawkeye-10 conference named Lewis Central senior shortstop Hayley Bach to the all-conference first team.
Bach led the Titans with a .447 average, finished the season with five home runs, drove in 30 RBIs and tallied 21 stolen bases.
Titan senior catcher Taylor Elam also made the first team. Elam had a batting average of .330 and had the highest fielding percentage on the team for a player with at least 30 attempts with a .973.
St. Albert freshman pitcher Alexis Narmi represented the Saintes on the first team. She led St. Albert with a .308 batting average and seven RBIs. She also pitched 193 1/3 innings where she had an ERA of 3.62 and struck out 232 batters.
Lewis Central sophomore right fielder Avery Heller received second-team honors for her performance. She finished with a .376 batting average and 24 RBIs.
Glenwood senior center fielder Kelly Embray also made the second team. She had a batting average of .259, hit four home runs and had 17 RBIs. She also totaled 16 stolen bases.
Lewis senior second infielder Maddie Howard was list as an honorable mention. She had a .327 batting average and 23 RBIs.
St. Albert freshman shortstop Kylie Wesack made honorable mention after finishing with a .292 batting average and four home runs.
Glenwood eighth grade pitcher and infielder Allison Koontz also made the honorable mention list. She led the team with a .431 batting average and recorded 18 RBIs. She also pitched 87 2/3 innings and struck out 72 batters.