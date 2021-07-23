Council Bluffs softball players make all-conference teams

Softball players from Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Glenwood were named to all-conference softball teams for their performances this past year.

The Lynx had two players make it on the Missouri River Athletic Conference first team, and one player make it on the second team.

Thomas Jefferson ended with one player on the MRAC second team.

The Titans finished with two players making the Hawkeye-10 first team, one on the second team and one named on honorable mention.

The Saintes had one player on the first team and one on the honorable mention list.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore pitcher Holly Hansen made the MRAC first team. Hansen pitched 150 1/3 innings in the circle, where she had an ERA of 4.05. Hansen struck out 183 batters on the season. From the plate, she finished with a .340 batting average with 13 RBIs.

Junior utility player Jessica Vrenick also made the first team for the Lynx. She led A.L. with a .432 batting average. She finished with 12 extra-base hits, including two home runs and 25 RBIs.

The MRAC selected Abraham Lincoln freshman infielder Tessa Clifton to the second team.