All three city teams win and advance
  • Updated
It took three plays for Jonah Pomrenke to find Thomas Fidone for a 27-yard touchdown, foreshadowing a 63-12 win over Creston/Orient-Macksburg on Thursday in the first round of the playoffs.

Braylon Kammrad, then entered at quarterback and proceeded to unofficially complete 12-of-15 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns as the Titans improved to 6-1 on the season, 2-0 against Creston and most importantly advance to the next round.

Creston/O-M (1-7) 0 12 0 0—12

Lewis Central (6-1) 21 21 7 14—63

LC: Thomas Fidone 27 from Jonah Pomrenke (Boston Hensley PAT good)

LC: Lucci Fidone 10 from Braylon Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

LC: Brayden Loftin 18 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

LC: Thomas Fidone 67 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

COM: Brance Baker 7 from Cole Strider (PAT no good)

LC: Jonathan Humpal 58 run (Hensley PAT good)

LC: Marcus Duncan 11 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

COM: Britain Miller 70 from Strider (Two-point try no good)

LC: Loftin 12 from Kammrad (PAT good)

LC: Blake Cyboron 34 from Ethan Fishell Ethen Fishell (PAT good)

LC: Fishell 83 run

St. Albert 45,

Sidney 14

David Helton had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Sam Rallis had three total TDs as St. Albert cruised past Sidney 45-14 in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

Sidney (0-8) – 14

St. Albert (5-2) – 45

SA: Sam Rallis 58 run (PAT good)

SA: Rallis 15 from Brendan Monahan (PAT good)

SA: David Helton 2 run (PAT good)

SA: Helton 23 run (PAT good)

SA: Sam Wilber 24 field goal

SA: Rallis 60 run (PAT good)

SID: Matthew Benedict 3 run

SA: Monahan 4 run

SID: Cole Stenzel 3 from Benedict

Thomas Jefferson 49,

Sioux City West 7

For the second consecutive week, Thomas Jefferson defeated Sioux City West handily, winning their playoff game 49-7 on Friday.

Thomas Jefferson improves to 2-5 on the season, while SCW’s season ends at 0-8.

T.J. advances to play Ankeny on Friday, Oct. 23, which had a first-round bye. Ankeny defeated T.J. 68-0 on Sept. 18 in Council Bluffs.

