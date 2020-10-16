All three city teams win and advance

It took three plays for Jonah Pomrenke to find Thomas Fidone for a 27-yard touchdown, foreshadowing a 63-12 win over Creston/Orient-Macksburg on Thursday in the first round of the playoffs.

Braylon Kammrad, then entered at quarterback and proceeded to unofficially complete 12-of-15 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns as the Titans improved to 6-1 on the season, 2-0 against Creston and most importantly advance to the next round.

Creston/O-M (1-7) 0 12 0 0—12

Lewis Central (6-1) 21 21 7 14—63

LC: Thomas Fidone 27 from Jonah Pomrenke (Boston Hensley PAT good)

LC: Lucci Fidone 10 from Braylon Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

LC: Brayden Loftin 18 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

LC: Thomas Fidone 67 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

COM: Brance Baker 7 from Cole Strider (PAT no good)

LC: Jonathan Humpal 58 run (Hensley PAT good)

LC: Marcus Duncan 11 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)

COM: Britain Miller 70 from Strider (Two-point try no good)

LC: Loftin 12 from Kammrad (PAT good)