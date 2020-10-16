All three city teams win and advance

It took three plays for Jonah Pomrenke to find Thomas Fidone for a 27-yard touchdown, foreshadowing a 63-12 win over Creston/Orient-Macksburg on Thursday in the first round of the playoffs.
Braylon Kammrad, then entered at quarterback and proceeded to unofficially complete 12-of-15 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns as the Titans improved to 6-1 on the season, 2-0 against Creston and most importantly advance to the next round.
Creston/O-M (1-7) 0 12 0 0—12
Lewis Central (6-1) 21 21 7 14—63
LC: Thomas Fidone 27 from Jonah Pomrenke (Boston Hensley PAT good)
LC: Lucci Fidone 10 from Braylon Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)
LC: Brayden Loftin 18 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)
LC: Thomas Fidone 67 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)
COM: Brance Baker 7 from Cole Strider (PAT no good)
LC: Jonathan Humpal 58 run (Hensley PAT good)
LC: Marcus Duncan 11 from Kammrad (Hensley PAT good)
COM: Britain Miller 70 from Strider (Two-point try no good)
LC: Loftin 12 from Kammrad (PAT good)
LC: Blake Cyboron 34 from Ethan Fishell Ethen Fishell (PAT good)
LC: Fishell 83 run
St. Albert 45,
Sidney 14
David Helton had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Sam Rallis had three total TDs as St. Albert cruised past Sidney 45-14 in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.
Sidney (0-8) – 14
St. Albert (5-2) – 45
SA: Sam Rallis 58 run (PAT good)
SA: Rallis 15 from Brendan Monahan (PAT good)
SA: David Helton 2 run (PAT good)
SA: Helton 23 run (PAT good)
SA: Sam Wilber 24 field goal
SA: Rallis 60 run (PAT good)
SID: Matthew Benedict 3 run
SA: Monahan 4 run
SID: Cole Stenzel 3 from Benedict
Thomas Jefferson 49,
Sioux City West 7
For the second consecutive week, Thomas Jefferson defeated Sioux City West handily, winning their playoff game 49-7 on Friday.
Thomas Jefferson improves to 2-5 on the season, while SCW’s season ends at 0-8.
T.J. advances to play Ankeny on Friday, Oct. 23, which had a first-round bye. Ankeny defeated T.J. 68-0 on Sept. 18 in Council Bluffs.
