Frigid March temperatures and a biting wind kept the field small, but 10 determined athletes still toed the starting line for the final Bluffs Track Club race of the winter season Saturday, March 18, at Lake Manawa.

Jon Fitch of Marion, formerly of Council Bluffs, won the 10K event in 40:35, while Caryn Crocfer of Council Bluffs was the top female in 49:12.

Tom Reeves of Lincoln, Neb., was first in the 2-mile in 14:41, and Mya Scheer was the first female in 15:31.

BTC hosts 10K and 2-mile races every first and third Saturday throughout the winter months, December through March, adding the annual CB 13-Mile Run in early March. The 2023-24 Winter Run Series will start in December.

For more information on BTC, find Bluffs Track Club on Facebook.

10K Results: 1. Jon Fitch, 40-49M*, 40:35; 2. Dermot Ferry, 50-59M*, 43:41; 3. Caryn Crocfer, 50-59F*, 49:12; 4. Andy Cooney, 30-39M*, 51:03; 5. Ron Lampe, 60-69M*, 51:40.

2-Mile Results: 1. Tom Reeves, 60-69M*, 14:41; 2. Mya Scheer, 14-F*, 15:31; 3. Rob Cubrich, 60-69M, 19:28; 4. Monty Mathews, 60-69M, 25:33; 5. Gib Wittland, 70+M*, 27:19.