2 Reivers volleyball defeat #11 Warriors

"We talked a lot about just pursuing balls," Williams said. "Making sure that we get under and keep the ball alive as long as possible. Just keep the rally going."

That effort showed early in the match when one point lasted for over a minute.

"In volleyball (that's) excruciating," Williams said. "It's just so long. They really took that to heart. ... (It) was just our girls sticking to the game plan of knowing where they were going to hit and really pursuing and working hard to get under a lot of balls. It was probably one of our best defensive games that we've played this year."

Sophomore Maike Bertens led IWCC in kills on Wednesday with 14, sophomore Dayan Malave and freshman Cherlin Antonio added 11 each, and Prentice totaled 10. Sophomore Yadhira Anchante paced the Reivers with 53 assists.

Prentice also blocked three shots at the net, and Esterling served four aces.

"I thought Maike Bertens and Emma Prentice kind of came alive," Williams said. "They've had a lot of pressure put on them on the outside position in the last couple weeks. I think last night they played more towards their full potential. They did a really good job of getting kills when we needed them."