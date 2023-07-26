The 2023 season brought some new faces into the spotlight, saw a team restore winning ways after years of wandering and established a bright future for several teams.

Sophomores Koontz, Steinspring stamp futures for Rams

Yellow Jackets super sophomores Alli Koontz (Glenwood) and Carley Steinspring (Thomas Jefferson) both locked in for stellar seasons to lead the Rams and Yellow Jackets in steps forward.

Steinspring, a Missouri River Athletic Conference Second Team selection along with infielder teammate Morgan Rasmussen, led the conference with 179 strikeouts (54 more than Sioux City North’s Joslyn Vogt in second place) in spite of missing time dealing with injuries.

Steinspring proved her ability to lead TJ to wins, finishing with a 10-16 record, leading the conference in innings pitched by 50 (158.1 IP) and posting a 4.47 ERA.

Although the season ended with a rough stretch, the Yellow Jackets won the most games since 2018 (20) and have now improved their win total in each of the last four years. A mid-season stretch when TJ went 9-3 defined the progress being made.

At Glenwood, Koontz was a unanimous Hawkeye 10 First Team selection, posting a 13-7 record with a 1.95 ERA, 185 strikeouts and 147.1 innings pitched while also battling injuries. The Rams second-year pitcher also batted .436 (fifth in the conference) and drove out a second-best nine home runs with 29 RBIs as the Rams made a run to the 4A Region 3 semifinals.

The stats certainly speak for themselves, but the impact both Koontz and Steinspring already have is clear to see. Barring more injury issues — which sometimes come with a territory when piling up a lot of innings — or transfers away, both pitchers will continue to showcase their abilities in leading the two programs on the rise.

Saintes soar back to winning ways

Led especially by Narmi sisters Alexis (junior) and Ella (freshman), St. Albert soared back to a winning record for the first time since 2016 (after finishing under .500 in the previous eight seasons as well) with a final tally of 18-15 to more than double last year’s eight wins.

Combining for the team’s final record, the Narmi sisters together had 288 strikeouts (217 from Lexi alone, who also posted a 2.37 ERA) and pitched all 218.1 innings.

At the plate, junior Kiera Hochstein led the team with a .426 batting average and .565 slugging, while driving in 18 RBIs and leading the way with 37 stolen bases in 37 attempts.

Fellow junior Katelynn Hendricks drove in 20 RBIs and batted .352, with senior Jessica McMartin driving in more runs (24 RBIs) and finishing just .015 behind in batting average.

Lexi Narmi led the team with five home runs and finished second with 22 RBIs.

Beyond the statistics, a winning culture was evident in the Saintes dugout as Lyndsay Daley led the team to heights they haven’t seen in years. Confidence was high, positivity was flowing and the wins followed suit. Losing just two seniors — McMartin and Anna Helton — the Saintes are well-positioned to continue their success.

Bulldogs stride to nine-win improvementIn Oakland, Riverside somewhat quietly took massive steps forward in spite of playing without a single upperclassmen (juniors and seniors numbered a grand total of zero for the Bulldogs).

Leading that charge was Sophia Fenner. The rising freshman batted .351 with a .468 on base percentage and .442 slugging with 14 RBIs and one home run. From the rubber, Fenner finished 11-7 with a 2.38 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched.

Ayla Richardson (sophomore) provided a 4-0 record in 29.1 innings of relief, while driving in 15 RBIs .

Freshman Madison Kelley was by far the leading force at the plate, batting a team-high .411 with 29 RBIs.

The young Bulldogs played their way to a final record of 15-11, narrowly falling to Woodbine 2-0 in the 1A Region 3 quarterfinals but making a vast improvement from a 6-20 season in 2022.