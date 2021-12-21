Abraham Lincoln drops two in tri

Abraham Lincoln wrestling dropped two duals in a double dual on Tuesday at Des Moines East, losing to the ost 51-30 and falling to Adel–De Soto–Minburn 45-30.

Abraham Lincoln led Des Moines East 30-6 during a double dual on the road on Tuesday but lost the final eight weight classes in a 51-30 loss.

The DM East Scarlets received a forfeit at 220 pounds to open the dual, but Abraham Lincoln’s Gabe Daniels tied it up with a second-period pinfall at heavyweight over Armando Pacheco.

Jaymeson VanderVelde received a forfeit at 106 to give the Lynx the lead and Connor Hytrek pinned Derek Shannon in the second-period to give A.L. a 12-6 lead.

Dalton McCormick earned a 38 second pin at 120 and Ryan Orteaga received a forfeit at 126 to give Abraham Lincoln its 30-6 lead.

A.L. held a lead late against ADM but gave up forfeits in the final three weights.

Carlos Andrade was the star in the second dual, pinning Talon Harvey in the second period.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at a triangular at Tri-Center.