Abraham Lincoln upsets No. 8 Valley

Peter Huguenin
Abraham Lincoln volleyball battled to win set four 33-31 against Class 5A No. 8 West Des Moines Valley to force a fifth set during Thursday's Class 5A - Region 2 semifinal at West Des Moines.
The Lynx rolled that momentum into the fifth set to win 15-13, pulling the upset and advancing to the regional championship.
A.L. won 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 33-31, 15-13.
Abraham Lincoln will play No. 6 Urbandale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the regional championship with a spot at state on the line.
Abraham Lincoln (16-24) 19 20 25 33 15 -- 3
Valley (25-14) 25 25 22 31 13 -- 2
