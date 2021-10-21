 Skip to main content
Abraham Lincoln upsets No. 8 Valley
Abraham Lincoln upsets No. 8 Valley

101721-cbn-spo-volleyball-p5

Glenwood’s Abby Hughes, left, defends as Abraham Lincoln’s Lydia Dix, right, hits the ball on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln volleyball battled to win set four 33-31 against Class 5A No. 8 West Des Moines Valley to force a fifth set during Thursday's Class 5A - Region 2 semifinal at West Des Moines. 

The Lynx rolled that momentum into the fifth set to win 15-13, pulling the upset and advancing to the regional championship. 

A.L. won 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 33-31, 15-13. 

Abraham Lincoln will play No. 6 Urbandale  at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the regional championship with a spot at state on the line. 

Abraham Lincoln (16-24) 19 20 25 33 15 -- 3

Valley (25-14) 25 25 22 31 13 -- 2

