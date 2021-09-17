 Skip to main content
Abraham Lincoln XC runs at Blair Invite
Abraham Lincoln XC runs at Blair Invite

Abraham Lincoln cross country competed at the Blair Invite on Thursday. One of the highlights of the race was sophomore Cody Smith breaking the 20-minute mark for the third time this season to place 22nd in the boys race. 

He ran a 19:50. 

The girls were led by freshman KayLynn Kepler Thompson who placed 39th with a time of 25:34. 

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 9:30 a.m. on Sep. 25 at the Harlan Invite. 

Boys Team Results 

1. Fort Calhoun - 42 - 7 8 12 15

2. Blair - 43 - 2 11 14 16

3. Elkhorn North - 48 - 3 5 19 21

4. Arlington - 74 - 9 17 18 30

5. South Sioux City - 84 - 1 10 35 38

6. Gretna - 87 - 13 23 25 26

7. DC West - 108 - 6 29 36 37

8. Roncalli Catholic - 140 - 4 42 44 50

9. Abraham Lincoln - 155 - 22 39 46 48

Boys Individual Results 

1. Mesuidi Ejerson, South Sioux City - 17:22

2. Dawson Fricke, Blair - 17:55

3. Michael Grigsby, Elkhorn North - 18:03

4. Gus Lampe, Roncalli Catholic - 18:05

5. Jack Sinnott, Elkhorn North - 18:15

6. Parker Gaston, DC West - 18:19

7. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun - 18:25

8. Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun - 18:28

9. Nolan May, Arlington - 18:31

10. Ivan Morelos, South Sioux City - 18:57

22. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln - 19:50

39. Lucas Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 20:35

46. Robbie Siiford, Abraham Lincoln - 22:08

49. Aidan Watts, Abraham Lincoln - 22:35

50. Dalton McCormick, Abraham Lincoln - 22:45

53. Eitenne Higgins, Abraham Lincoln - 25:40

Girls Team Results

1. Elkhorn North - 32 - 4 5 10 13

2. Blair - 38 - 2 9 12 15

3. Duchesne Academy - 63 - 7 11 18 27

4. Arlington - 77 - 1 8 31 37

5. DC West - 79 - 3 21 25 30

6. Gretna - 85 - 6 24 26 29

7. Omaha Mercy - 135 - 16 36 38 45

8. South Sioux City - 147 - 22 28 40 47

9. Fort Calhoun - 157 - 19 41 43 54

10. Abraham Lincoln - 178 - 39 44 46 49

Girls Individual Results

1. Keelianne Green, Arlington - 20:30

2. Chloe Schrick, Blair - 21:03

3. Olivia Malousek, DC West - 21:06

4. Ella Ford, Elkhorn North - 21:12

5. Britt Prince, Elkhorn North - 21:16

6. Olivia Hannesson, Gretna - 21:19

7. Eva Wentz, Duchesne Academy - 21:43

8. Hailey O'Daniel, Arlington - 22:08

9. Allie Czapla, Blair - 22:12

10. Kailey O'Brien, Elkhorn North - 22:18

39. KayLynn Kepler Thompson, Abraham Lincoln - 25:34

44. Jennifer Rangel Mendoza, Abraham Lincoln - 26:35

46. Emma Lee, Abraham Lincoln - 27:26

49. Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 28:03

52. Alesha Mascerenas, Abraham Lincoln - 28:12

54. Reaghan McDaniel, Abraham Lincoln - 28:57

