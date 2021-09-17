 Skip to main content
AHSTW edges Riverside in five sets
  2021-09-17
AHSTW logo

ASHTW volleyball and Riverside battled tooth and nail on Thursday in Oakland, but it was AHSTW that pulled out the five-set victory - 25-16, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25, 15-13.

The AHSTW Vikings are now 14-4 on the season, while the Bulldogs drop to 15-6.

AHSTW is now on a 7-match win streak. The loss snapped a four-match win streak for Riverside.

The Vikings' success came from an effective offense that finished with a .293 kill efficiency, compared to just .142 for Riverside. AHSTW also had 15 more assists.

AHSTW was also a force at the net, blocking 11 shots compared to just five for Riverside.

The Vikings also found success defensively, finishing with 81 digs. The Bulldogs totaled 48 digs.

Riverside did have an edge in serving. The Bulldogs served 10 aces and have a serve efficiency of 90.7%.

AHSTW senior Ally Meyers led her team in assists with 44, senior Natalie Hagadon totaled 28 kills, Meyers and sophomore Delaney Goshorn blocked four shots each and senior Halle Hall tallied 23 digs.

Riverside freshman Ayla Richardson led the Bulldogs with 26 assists, junior Veronica Andrusyshyn finished with 17 kills, junior Madi Baldwin added 18 digs and sophomore Carly Henderson served four aces.

AHSTW is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Missouri Valley.

Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia.

