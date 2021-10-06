 Skip to main content
AHSTW sweeps Audubon
  • Updated
Natalie Hagadon

AHSTW senior Natalie Hagadon smacks one by Underwood senior Tayler Krueger in a match earlier this year. 

 AUSTIN HEINEN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

AHSTW volleyball's senior night went according to the script on Tuesday night in Avoca.

The Vikings got key contributions from its seniors in a three-set sweep over Audubon, 25-29, 25-12, 25-15.

AHSTW finished with over twice as many kills, 33-15, twice as many assists, 30-15 and served nine aces compared to Audubon's zero serving aces.

The win improved the Vikings record to 22-7 overall and 3-3 in the Western Iowa Conference standings. AHSTW is also currently on a three-match winning streak.

Audubon is 14-9 against AHSTW since 2008, but the Vikings have won the last nine matches. In those nine matches, AHSTW has only conceded five sets.

Senior Ally Meyers led the Vikings with 27 assists, seniors Halle Hall and Natalie Hagadon spiked down 12 kills each, seniors Megan Wise and Hall each blocked a shot at the net, Hadagon and junior Grace Porter tallied 15 digs each and Wise served six aces.

AHSTW is in action next in the Western Iowa Conference tournament, which starts on Monday.

Audubon (8-11) 9 12 15 -- 0

AHSTW (22-7) 25 25 25 -- 3

