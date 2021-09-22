AHSTW volleyball falls to No. 14 Missouri Valley

AHSTW volleyball came close in every set and even led in the first two but fell to Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley in a sweep, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18.

The loss drops the Vikings record to 14-4 on the season.

"I thought we played really well in the first two sets but we have to learn how to finish games," AHSTW head coach Kelsey Muxfeldt said. "We had two good leads in both sets and let them back into the game. Fundamentally, we are right there and can compete with anyone. Mentally, we have to figure out a way to close out sets."

Missouri Valley is 23-4 against AHSTW since 2007, but the Vikings are 4-3 in the last seven encounters, going on a four-match streak in 2018 and 2019.

The loss also snapped a current seven-match win streak for the Vikings.

Senior Ally Meyers led the Vikings in assists with 23. Senior Natalie Hagadon spiked down 11 kills, and senior Halle Hall finished with 10.

Meyers and Hagadon paced AHSTW with 13 digs each, and both players served two aces.

AHSTW is in action next at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Tri-Center.

Missouri Valley (19-2) 25 26 25 -- 3

AHSTW (14-4) 21 24 18 -- 0