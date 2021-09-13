AHSTW volleyball wins Griswold Invite, Riverside loses one

AHSTW volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday at the Griswold Invite to claim first place and only lost two sets the tournament tournament.

The Vikings defeated Southwest Valley (21-18, 21-16), Riverside (21-18, 21-19), Denison-Schleswig (18-21, 21-20, 15-7), IKM-Manning (21-13, 21-9), ACGC (21-15, 21-14) and Griswold (18-21, 21-6, 15-5).

Senior Allu Meyers led AHSTW in assists with 112, senior Natalie Hagadon drove down 65 kills and sophomore Gelaney Goshorn blocked 10 shots.

Riverside also had a good tournament, with its only defeat coming to AHSTW.

The Bulldogs defeated IKM-Manning (21-10, 21-8), Southwest Valley (21-17, 21-10), Griswold (26-24, 21-13), Denison-Schleswig (21-12, 21-17) and ACGC (21-9, 18-21, 15-6).

Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn led the Bulldogs with 52 assists and kills with 31. Junior Madi Baldwin finished with 40 digs.

AHSTW is in action next at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home against Logan-Magnolia. Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against AHSTW.