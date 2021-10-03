AL and LC volleyball at Urbandale Invite

"I think it speaks well of what our team is doing and the progress that we're making that we continue to get better," Bond said. "There were a lot of comments yesterday from the refs that were there that have seen us from the beginning to where they are now, they were telling me that our progress has been huge.

"... Compared to what they saw at the beginning of the year to what we're doing right now, they say it doesn't even look like the same team. We're passing so much better, hitting, running offenses, defense."

Lewis Central is in action next at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Class 2A No. 10 Carroll Kuemper.

Bond is hoping for the Titans to get one more big win before the end of the regular season.

"I just kind of want them to get that break-though match," he said. "We keep losing in really tight matches to these ranked teams. We're losing in three. We losing most of them just by two points eve. Most of them go extra points. I'd like to see them get that break through match where they can beat a couple of those right there and get that confidence for going into regionals."