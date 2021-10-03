AL and LC volleyball at Urbandale Invite

Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central competed at the Urbandale volleyball Invite on Saturday. The A.L. Lynx went 2-3 with wins over Des Moines Lincoln and LeMars, while the L.C. Titans finished 1-2, defeating Dallas Center-Grimes.
Lewis Central defeated Dallas Center-Grimes in three sets, 19-21, 21-13, 15-7, lost to Class 5A No. 3 Urbandale in two sets 21-18,22 and ended the day with a loss in the quarterfinals to Class 4A No. 13 Indianola in three sets, 21-25, 25-22, 15-10.
Abraham Lincoln opened the day with a sweep over Des Moines Lincoln, 21-5, 21-10, lost to Class 5A No. 4 Ankeny Centennial in three sets, 21-12, 15-21, 15-9, lost to Class 4A No. 10 Pella 21-6, 21-17, defeated LeMars 25-18, 25-16 and lost to Dallas Center-Grimes in three, 26-28, 25-16, 15-6.
Centennial won the tournament with a three-set win over Urbandale, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8.
Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond said he was happy with how his team performed.
"I thought we played very well," he said. "We played some really good teams. I just think we made progress again yesterday in going to a big tournament and tying for fifth."
Bond said the growth of his team from the beginning of the year has been one of the main highlights. Even other people are starting to notice the improvement of the Titans.
"I think it speaks well of what our team is doing and the progress that we're making that we continue to get better," Bond said. "There were a lot of comments yesterday from the refs that were there that have seen us from the beginning to where they are now, they were telling me that our progress has been huge.
"... Compared to what they saw at the beginning of the year to what we're doing right now, they say it doesn't even look like the same team. We're passing so much better, hitting, running offenses, defense."
Lewis Central is in action next at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Class 2A No. 10 Carroll Kuemper.
Bond is hoping for the Titans to get one more big win before the end of the regular season.
"I just kind of want them to get that break-though match," he said. "We keep losing in really tight matches to these ranked teams. We're losing in three. We losing most of them just by two points eve. Most of them go extra points. I'd like to see them get that break through match where they can beat a couple of those right there and get that confidence for going into regionals."