Abraham Lincoln E-Sports team wrapped up the regular season and now enters the postseason which will begin on Nov. 18.

Abraham Lincoln comes in as the No. 6 seed in Rainbow Six Siege after finishing second in the Division A with six match wins and 13 games won.

They will play the No. 11 seed AHSTW in the first round with the winner playing No. 3 seed Belmond-Klemme.