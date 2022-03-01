AL grad Thomas wins Big Ten long jump title

Abraham Lincoln graduate and Nebraska-Lincoln track and field sophomore Darby Thomas placed first in the women's long jump at the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Friday in Geneva, Ohio.

Thomas recorded the winning jump on her first attempt, launching herself 6.39 meters. She defeated runner-up Ameia Wilson from Michigan who had a jump of 6.31 on her third jump.

Last year, Thomas placed fourth in the long jump with a personal best jump of 6.15 meters.

Thomas also placed 16th in the triple jump on Friday.