AL SIGNING DAY AL SIGNING DAY: Five Lynx student-athletes sign their NLIs Mar 24, 2023 17 min ago 0 1 of 5 Haylie Santon (front middle) signing to play soccer at Iowa Western next year. All photos courtesy @ALHSathletics on Twitter Kenzie Kvammen (front middle) signing to play soccer at Hastings College next year. Jazmyne Villalobos (front middle) signing to play basketball at College of St. Mary’s next year. Josi Clark (front middle) signing to play volleyball at the College of St. Mary’s next fall. Robbie Siford (middle front) signing to run cross country at Bellevue University next fall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five Abraham Lincoln senior student athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Friday morning. 0 Comments Tags Politics Education Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular GIRLS SOCCER: Seventh-straight state berth at stake as Titans replace eight seniors After a three-peat from 2016-18, the Lewis Central Titans have bowed out in the quarterfinals the last three trips. This year, they aim to get… Glenwood girls, boys both place 2nd at NWSU indoor meet MARYVILLE, Mo. — Glenwood girls swept the relays while the boys the shot dominated put along with Underwood as the Rams earned a pair of secon… 10 runners brave wintry weather as Bluffs Track Club concludes season Frigid March temperatures and a biting wind kept the field small, but 10 determined athletes still toed the starting line for the final Bluffs… Work ethic, footwork and height makes Evezic formidable force Standing six-foot-four, St. Albert’s Missy Evezic towers over most of the competition, but the All-City Girls Basketball Player of the Year is… COLLEGE WRESTLING: Hernandez, Mower, Padilla national champions for Iowa Western Ferny Hernandez, Fabian Padilla and Brett Mower all became NJCAA national champions for Iowa Western at the Mid America Center in Council Bluf… Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Why F1 drivers are missing their grid spots Ja Morant promises to 'be more responsible' after 8 game ban Ja Morant promises to 'be more responsible' after 8 game ban Libya's boxers recover from Kadhafi-era knockout Libya's boxers recover from Kadhafi-era knockout Women sumo wrestlers break prejudice in Brazil Women sumo wrestlers break prejudice in Brazil